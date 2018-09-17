Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

You've just found your new favorite ground beef recipe and, with only 23 minutes of hands-on time, it isn't labor-intensive. If you find the total time (clocking in just under an hour and 20 minutes) to be just a tad too long for your already hectic weeknights, you don't need to miss out. Casseroles are a fantastic make-ahead option for families who are constantly on the go, and this beefy version is no different. Prep it over the weekend and pop it in the freezer until the night before you're ready to serve. Just be sure to follow our Test Kitchen's make-ahead tip found at the bottom of the instructions. Serve with a simple green salad and our tasty Garlic Bread for a dinner that will soon be a fan favorite.

By Southern Living

active:
23 mins
total:
1 hr 18 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Brown ground round in a large skillet over medium, stirring constantly, 5 to 8 minutes or until meat crumbles and is no longer pink; drain. Stir in both cans diced tomatoes and next 4 ingredients. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare egg noodles according to package directions. Stir together hot cooked noodles, chopped green onions, sour cream, and cream cheese until blended.

  • Spoon egg noodle mixture into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Top with beef mixture; sprinkle with cheeses in order listed.

  • Bake, covered, at 350°F for 35 minutes. Uncover and bake 5 more minutes. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Chef's Notes

TO MAKE AHEAD: Label and freeze assembled, unbaked casserole up to 1 month. Thaw in fridge overnight. Let stand 30 minutes; bake as directed.

