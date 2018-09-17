Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

My family loved this! My reluctant meat eaters gobbled it down.

I made very few changes in comparison to other recipes I have used.

I used all lactose free ingredients (green valley brand sour cream and cream cheese). I substituted penne for the egg noodles (more robust).I added parmesan to the noodle mixture plus a sprinkle of salt (and forgot the green onions which I will try to remember next time). I added one onion diced, one green pepper diced, and 2 Tbsp minced garlic to the pan with olive oil. Sautéed for 3 minutes then added the ground beef and followed the rest off the recipe plus 1 whole tsp of Italian seasoning instead of a half tsp. Also used more cheese on top plus fresh basil finely chopped.

We thought about just mixing the meat sauce into the noodle mix, but no one had a problem with the layered method.

Thank you for this recipe!