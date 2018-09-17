Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
You've just found your new favorite ground beef recipe and, with only 23 minutes of hands-on time, it isn't labor-intensive. If you find the total time (clocking in just under an hour and 20 minutes) to be just a tad too long for your already hectic weeknights, you don't need to miss out. Casseroles are a fantastic make-ahead option for families who are constantly on the go, and this beefy version is no different. Prep it over the weekend and pop it in the freezer until the night before you're ready to serve. Just be sure to follow our Test Kitchen's make-ahead tip found at the bottom of the instructions. Serve with a simple green salad and our tasty Garlic Bread for a dinner that will soon be a fan favorite.