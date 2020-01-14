There are certain recipes that every seasoned hostess pulls out when she's planning to feed a hungry crowd. Her spread usually includes a little something for everyone, from fresh, seasonal veggie ideas to something tasty and cheesy—the conversation piece, as we like to call it. So, when it comes to casual get-togethers like Super Bowl Sunday or Saturday cocktails with the girls, you'll want something that is easy to make and really delicious. Ideally this is something that's not as messy as chicken wings and a little more adventurous than your typical guacamole and chips spread. (Of course, we love our guac.) We rarely have time for recipe testing when it comes to game day or girls' night, which means turning to a sure-to-be-devoured dish. Enter the Buffalo Chicken Dip.This Southern Living Test Kitchen favorite never disappoints and has just the right dash of fiery kick from the hot sauce (dial it back or add it on, depending on your guests). And we hope you like cheese. Lots of ooey, gooey cheese. This recipe is made with sharp Cheddar cheese, pepper Jack cheese, cream cheese, crumbled blue cheese, and ranch dressing to create its rich, creamy consistency. Prepare to load up on dipping essentials because everything works with this dip, from celery and carrot sticks to pretzels and tortilla chips. What makes this an extra hearty, protein-packed party option is the addition of the four cups of chopped chicken. To save on prep time, we like to buy two rotisserie chickens from the local market. The best part about this lazy-cook's recipe is that it's truly a one-pan wonder. After mixing ingredients in a bowl, pour them into that trusty 13x9 casserole dish to cook for less than 30 minutes.