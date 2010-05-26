Our Best Grilling Recipes for an All-Star Barbecue

When the weather starts to warm up, our favorite spot to be is behind the grill. Cooking for a crowd can be stressful, but grilling allows for a more casual and interactive approach to the dinner party. Plus, it's a pretty quick way to get food on the table. You can socialize while you cook and recruit help from friends or family. Focused on developing big flavor rather than achieving perfection, grilling is an art all its own. We've rounded up over 65 of our best grilling recipes to help you master the barbecue this season.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, from summertime barbecues to fall tailgates, these quick and easy grilling recipes are guaranteed to impress your guests. You can build a whole meal from the grill. Start with a simple appetizer like Grilled Sausage-and-Shrimp Pizzas, move into a main course of Beer Can Chicken or Grilled Steak, pair with a side like classic Corn on the Cob, and finish with Grilled Peach Cobbler for dessert. With plenty of recipes to choose from, there are endless combinations. Use these recipes as a guide, but feel free to get creative with your flavor combinations and create your own specialties.