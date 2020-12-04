What does it take to make your favorite cold-weather soup even better? Turn it into a casserole! Most everyone has a favorite version of tortilla soup and, whether it is called Santa Fe Soup, Tortilla Soup, or Taco Soup, we can all agree that this warm, hearty, and spicy dish is hard to resist when the temperature starts dropping. We have taken the same flavors and textures and turned it into a main dish for a family-friendly weeknight supper, just as easy to prepare and just as easy to enjoy. This can be assembled ahead and baked right before serving, and it makes a great dish to take to sick friends or new neighbors. Chicken casseroles are a great way to get the family to the table–using a deli chicken really cuts down on prep time and, along with vegetables and seasonings of your choice, you can add rice or pasta to increase the volume of the casserole. This Chicken-Tortilla Casserole is so flavorful and satisfying, it will soon top the list of your most-requested weeknight casseroles. Just as when you make the soup, to assemble this recipe you simply stir all ingredients together and spoon into a baking dish. Top with more cheese and bake until it is brown and bubbly. You can dollop with sour cream or Greek yogurt, scallions, cilantro, and avocado.