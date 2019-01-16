When winter rolls around, we reach for our recipe box and flip straight to the soup section. From slow cooker vegetable soups to ham-and-bean soups, that little box serves us well when the leaves begin to drop. But, come month two or three of near-freezing temperatures, and we've often made so much of our go-to soups that we're ready to stir up something new.Enter our creamy, loaded Baked Potato Soup recipe. A warm, comforting soup that's anything but typical, this easy recipe is like a baked potato, but better. It's one of our favorite cold weather soups for supper, but once we pile those leftovers into the fridge, we can't wait to warm it for lunch the next day, too.The recipe comes together rather quickly. Once you've got your potatoes peeled and onions sautéed, all that's left is stirring in ingredients and letting them simmer. To cut down on cooking time, you can also microwave your potatoes before peeling and mashing. Just be sure to piece them with a fork before placing them in the microwave. Top with bacon bits and cheddar, and you're sure to hear a cheer from your dinner crowd.