Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole Recipe

Cold winter nights call for warm comfort food, those dishes that traditionally take hours and hours to prepare. However, even on busy weeknights you can create a hearty and satisfying meal for your family. Comfort food simply does not have to take hours to prepare. Homemade sauces and slow-roasted chickens are great to prepare when you have time on the weekends, but for a quick and easy meal after work and school, let quality convenience products assist you in putting a delicious casserole on the table. This Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole uses jarred Alfredo sauce and pesto sauce, as well as a rotisserie chicken. In less than an hour you can have a hot, cheesy, pasta and chicken dish ready. Add a tossed green salad and warm crusty bread, and your family will leave what they were doing and crowd around the table for a great family meal. This casserole is also ideal for a weekend gathering of family and friends; simply make two dishes, or double the recipe. If you ever have leftover chicken, remember to shred it and freeze it for recipes just like this one. This recipe promises to become a family favorite, so keep it close by.