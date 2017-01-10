Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole Recipe

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

In less than an hour you can have a hot, cheesy, pasta and chicken dish ready.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Cold winter nights call for warm comfort food, those dishes that traditionally take hours and hours to prepare. However, even on busy weeknights you can create a hearty and satisfying meal for your family. Comfort food simply does not have to take hours to prepare. Homemade sauces and slow-roasted chickens are great to prepare when you have time on the weekends, but for a quick and easy meal after work and school, let quality convenience products assist you in putting a delicious casserole on the table. This Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole uses jarred Alfredo sauce and pesto sauce, as well as a rotisserie chicken. In less than an hour you can have a hot, cheesy, pasta and chicken dish ready. Add a tossed green salad and warm crusty bread, and your family will leave what they were doing and crowd around the table for a great family meal. This casserole is also ideal for a weekend gathering of family and friends; simply make two dishes, or double the recipe. If you ever have leftover chicken, remember to shred it and freeze it for recipes just like this one. This recipe promises to become a family favorite, so keep it close by.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Toss together spinach and pesto in a medium bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together Alfredo sauce and chicken broth in another bowl. Spread one-third of Alfredo mixture (about ½ cup) into a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Top with half of spinach mixture.

  • Stir together cooked pasta, chicken, and remaining Alfredo mixture; spoon half of chicken mixture over spinach mixture. Repeat layers once with remaining spinach mixture and chicken mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and sprinkle with cheese. Return to oven, and bake until hot and bubbly, about 5 minutes. Top with basil and paprika.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/14/2021