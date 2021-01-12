When you're in the market for a comforting weeknight dinner recipe that feeds a hungry family and doesn't require a whole lot of cleanup, baked ziti is about as dependable as it gets. Cheesy, hearty, and customizable for when you want to use store-bought ingredients, the baked pasta casserole can make even leftovers sound exciting. This recipe chooses to forgo the usual ground beef or Italian sausage in favor of something even easier: rotisserie chicken from the grocery store. Simply shred and throw into the dish for a filling protein that tends to appeal to even the pickiest of eaters. While the recipe chooses to use low-prep, store-bought options like rotisserie chicken and pre-shredded cheese, the homemade sauce makes all the difference. Simmering it down into a rich tomato sauce allows insanely savory flavor to be soaked into every noodle when baking later. Trust us on this one—and enjoy!