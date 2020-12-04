When you are short on time but still want to prepare a comforting and nourishing meal for your hungry family, a one-pot meal is the perfect choice. And what could be easier and more delicious than a chicken, broccoli, and pasta bake? While technically a two-dish meal–you prepare everything in a Dutch oven and then transfer the mixture to a 13- x 9-inch baking dish for a quick bake and some melted cheese action–this recipe delivers on all the important fronts: simple and satisfying ingredients, quick prep time, family-friendly, and easy clean-up. Plus, one-pot meals and skillet suppers can go directly from the stovetop or oven to the table. Serve the meal right out of the baking dish for casual family-style dining. This chicken broccoli pasta uses penne pasta, but you can use your favorite pasta shape. If you are in a real time crunch, use shredded deli chicken instead of cooking the chicken. Simply add the deli chicken to the sauce at the end, when you stir in the broccoli and pasta.