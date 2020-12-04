Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake

By Ali Ramee

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

When you are short on time but still want to prepare a comforting and nourishing meal for your hungry family, a one-pot meal is the perfect choice. And what could be easier and more delicious than a chicken, broccoli, and pasta bake? While technically a two-dish meal–you prepare everything in a Dutch oven and then transfer the mixture to a 13- x 9-inch baking dish for a quick bake and some melted cheese action–this recipe delivers on all the important fronts: simple and satisfying ingredients, quick prep time, family-friendly, and easy clean-up. Plus, one-pot meals and skillet suppers can go directly from the stovetop or oven to the table. Serve the meal right out of the baking dish for casual family-style dining. This chicken broccoli pasta uses penne pasta, but you can use your favorite pasta shape. If you are in a real time crunch, use shredded deli chicken instead of cooking the chicken. Simply add the deli chicken to the sauce at the end, when you stir in the broccoli and pasta.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F with oven rack 6 to 8 inches from heat. Cook pasta in a large stockpot or Dutch oven according to package directions, adding broccoli for the last 2 minutes of cook time. Transfer pasta and broccoli to a colander, and drain well.

  • Add oil to the same stockpot, and heat over medium-high. Sprinkle chicken with pepper and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the salt. Cook chicken in hot oil, turning occasionally, until chicken is lightly browned and cooked through, about 5 to 6 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, and add cream cheese, heavy cream, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until cream cheese is melted and sauce begins to bubble, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in pepperoncini peppers, garlic powder, and 1 cup of the mozzarella until combined. Return pasta and broccoli to pot, and stir to coat.

  • Transfer pasta mixture to a 13- x 9-inch broiler-proof baking dish, and top with remaining 1 cup mozzarella. Bake in preheated oven until heated through, about 10 minutes. Increase temperature to broil, and broil until cheese on top is golden brown, about 3 minutes.

