Green Chile-Chicken Soup
A great make-ahead option for any night of the week.
This is not your mama's chicken soup. With a serious boost of flavor from green enchilada sauce and a poblano chile, this Green Chile-Chicken Soup is bringing the heat. If you're feeling under the weather, this soup will sweat any sickness right out of you.
Smoky, spicy, creamy, and bright, this green chile chicken enchilada soup hits all the right notes. The real genius of this recipe rests is the mashed white Great Northern beans, which thicken and enrich the broth without adding extra fat or dairy. The creamy beans also temper the heat of this soup. The consistency of our Green Chile-Chicken Soup is close to a stew, but if you prefer a slightly thinner soup, feel free to add extra chicken broth. But don't skip the cilantro, sour cream, and radishes: these garnishes all add great flavor and texture to the soup.
Best of all, this quick and simple soup is a great make-ahead option. With just a little hands-on effort, you'll be rewarded with a filling and comforting supper. Or, make a batch now and save it for the future—this soup freezes quite well.
Freeze
Let cooked soup cool to room temperature, one hour. Place in an airtight, freezer-safe container. Or fill a ziplock plastic freezer bag no more than three-fourths of the way full, and seal, pushing out any air. Freeze until solid, at least four hours or up to six months.
Reheat
Thaw overnight in refrigerator or at room temperature (one hour). Place soup in Dutch oven; heat over medium-high, stirring often, until hot, about 15 minutes. Garnish as desired.