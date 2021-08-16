Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Rating: Unrated

The right amount of cheese and crunch.

By Melissa Gray

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Crispy onions and Parmesan are a match made in heaven in this lightened-up casserole made for busy weeknights. Our Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole is designed to suit all tastebuds.

Packed full of rice, cheese, chicken, and broccoli, this family-friendly casserole really has it all. Our Test Kitchen calls this dish a distant cousin to the green bean casserole everyone knows and loves. The mozzarella, which melts into delicate pockets, really makes this casserole feel luxurious, while the Parmesan in the topping creates a lovely crown for this casserole. While we use brown rice in this casserole, it would also be great with whole-wheat penne pasta. The flavor of the fried onions really shines here, taking this dish over the edge. Serve this casserole with a chopped salad with ranch or Caesar dressing.

In addition to this spinoff recipe, we have 4 additional variations that you can mix and match with as much as you like. Try our Original Chicken-Broccoli, Mushroom-Thyme, Pimiento Cheese, and Buffalo Ranch versions. Or take the topping from one, the cheese from another, the grain from another and completely customize the casserole to your tastes.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F with rack 6 inches from heat source. Whisk together flour and 1 cup of the milk in a small bowl until smooth. Bring remaining 3 cups milk to a boil in a large broiler-safe skillet over medium-high, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium, and gradually whisk in flour mixture until smooth. Return to a boil over medium-high. Boil, stirring constantly, until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. 

  • Stir rice and broccoli into milk mixture until combined. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is bright green, about 2 minutes. 

  • Add chicken, mozzarella, salt, and pepper to rice mixture; stir until cheese is melted. Remove from heat. Stir together crispy fried onions and Parmesan in a small bowl; sprinkle evenly over chicken mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until casserole is bubbly, about 15 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil (do not remove skillet from oven). Broil until top is golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool 5 minutes before serving.

