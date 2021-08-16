Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
The right amount of cheese and crunch.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Crispy onions and Parmesan are a match made in heaven in this lightened-up casserole made for busy weeknights. Our Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole is designed to suit all tastebuds.
Packed full of rice, cheese, chicken, and broccoli, this family-friendly casserole really has it all. Our Test Kitchen calls this dish a distant cousin to the green bean casserole everyone knows and loves. The mozzarella, which melts into delicate pockets, really makes this casserole feel luxurious, while the Parmesan in the topping creates a lovely crown for this casserole. While we use brown rice in this casserole, it would also be great with whole-wheat penne pasta. The flavor of the fried onions really shines here, taking this dish over the edge. Serve this casserole with a chopped salad with ranch or Caesar dressing.
In addition to this spinoff recipe, we have 4 additional variations that you can mix and match with as much as you like. Try our Original Chicken-Broccoli, Mushroom-Thyme, Pimiento Cheese, and Buffalo Ranch versions. Or take the topping from one, the cheese from another, the grain from another and completely customize the casserole to your tastes.