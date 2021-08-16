Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
From potluck to weeknight dinner, this should be your new go-to casserole.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
With rich, elegant Italian flavors, our Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole is remarkably simple to toss together. From chicken and broccoli to mushrooms and thyme, this 40-minute, one-skillet meal really has it all. And you won't believe just how simple it is to make.
The classic combination of Fontina cheese, mushrooms, and fresh thyme make this casserole feel so light. Since the broccoli doesn't get overcooked in the first place, the leftovers are particularly great. This is a perfect casserole to contribute to a meal train or a potluck dinner; it would also be right at home at a cozy adult dinner gathering with a big green salad. A nice glass of red wine is appropriate, too.
In addition to this spinoff recipe, we have four additional variations that you can mix and match with as much as you like. Try our Original Chicken-Broccoli, Crispy Onion-Parmesan, Pimiento Cheese, and Buffalo Ranch versions. Or take the topping from one, the cheese from another, the grain from another and completely customize the casserole to your tastes.