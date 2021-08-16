Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Rating: Unrated

From potluck to weeknight dinner, this should be your new go-to casserole.

By Melissa Gray

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

20 mins
40 mins
6
With rich, elegant Italian flavors, our Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole is remarkably simple to toss together. From chicken and broccoli to mushrooms and thyme, this 40-minute, one-skillet meal really has it all. And you won't believe just how simple it is to make.

The classic combination of Fontina cheese, mushrooms, and fresh thyme make this casserole feel so light. Since the broccoli doesn't get overcooked in the first place, the leftovers are particularly great. This is a perfect casserole to contribute to a meal train or a potluck dinner; it would also be right at home at a cozy adult dinner gathering with a big green salad. A nice glass of red wine is appropriate, too.

In addition to this spinoff recipe, we have four additional variations that you can mix and match with as much as you like. Try our Original Chicken-Broccoli, Crispy Onion-Parmesan, Pimiento Cheese, and Buffalo Ranch versions. Or take the topping from one, the cheese from another, the grain from another and completely customize the casserole to your tastes.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F with rack 6 inches from heat source. Whisk together flour and 1 cup of the milk in a small bowl until smooth. Bring remaining 3 cups milk to a boil in a large broiler-safe skillet over medium-high, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium, and gradually whisk in flour mixture until smooth. Return to a boil over medium-high. Boil, stirring constantly, until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. 

  • Stir rice and broccoli into milk mixture until combined. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is bright green, about 2 minutes. 

  • Add chicken, fontina cheese, cremini mushrooms, salt, and pepper to rice mixture; stir until cheese is melted. Remove from heat. Stir together panko, thyme, and oil in a small bowl; sprinkle evenly over chicken mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until casserole is bubbly, about 15 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil (do not remove skillet from oven). Broil until top is golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool 5 minutes before serving.

