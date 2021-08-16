Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Wing night might have some competition.

By Melissa Gray

"I wish all chicken and broccoli casseroles tasted like this." That's what our Test Kitchen pros had to say about this one-dish wonder. Flavored with buffalo-style hot sauce and chopped fresh dill, this casserole channels the spirit of ranch-dunked buffalo wings. We can guarantee that the whole family will constantly be requesting this Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole.

The tang of the hot sauce pairs with the melty cheddar and tender carrots to create a casserole that will keep you coming back for more. The elegant touch of fresh dill enhances the casserole nicely, adding that "ranch" flavor without any seasoning packet or bottled dressing. We recommend drizzling a fair amount of hot buffalo sauce (and maybe even some ranch dressing) all over the finished casserole to really embellish the flavor. You could serve carrot, celery, cucumber, and red bell pepper sticks with ranch for dipping alongside this casserole. It's a great option to feed friends at a casual gathering, the neighborhood potluck, or a weeknight dinner with the kids.

In addition to this spinoff recipe, we have 4 additional variations that you can mix and match with as much as you like. Try our Original Chicken-Broccoli, Crispy Onion-Parmesan, Mushroom-Thyme, and Pimiento Cheese versions. Or take the topping from one, the cheese from another, the grain from another and completely customize the casserole to your tastes.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F with rack 6 inches from heat source. Whisk together flour and 1 cup of the milk in a small bowl until smooth. Bring remaining 3 cups milk to a boil in a large broiler-safe skillet over medium-high, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium, and gradually whisk in flour mixture until smooth. Return to a boil over medium-high. Boil, stirring constantly, until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. 

  • Stir rice, broccoli, and carrots into milk mixture until combined. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is bright green, about 2 minutes. 

  • Add chicken, Cheddar, hot sauce, 1 Tbsp. fresh dill, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to rice mixture; stir until cheese is melted. Remove from heat. Stir together panko and oil in a small bowl; sprinkle evenly over chicken mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until casserole is bubbly, about 15 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil (do not remove skillet from oven). Broil until top is golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool 5 minutes. Sprinkle with 1 Tbsp. fresh dill, and top with additional hot sauce.

