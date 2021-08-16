"I wish all chicken and broccoli casseroles tasted like this." That's what our Test Kitchen pros had to say about this one-dish wonder. Flavored with buffalo-style hot sauce and chopped fresh dill, this casserole channels the spirit of ranch-dunked buffalo wings. We can guarantee that the whole family will constantly be requesting this Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole.

The tang of the hot sauce pairs with the melty cheddar and tender carrots to create a casserole that will keep you coming back for more. The elegant touch of fresh dill enhances the casserole nicely, adding that "ranch" flavor without any seasoning packet or bottled dressing. We recommend drizzling a fair amount of hot buffalo sauce (and maybe even some ranch dressing) all over the finished casserole to really embellish the flavor. You could serve carrot, celery, cucumber, and red bell pepper sticks with ranch for dipping alongside this casserole. It's a great option to feed friends at a casual gathering, the neighborhood potluck, or a weeknight dinner with the kids.