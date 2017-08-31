Italian Casserole Recipe

It is a priority during the busy holiday season to spend time with special people. But how many times have you said farewell to dinner guests or out-of-town company and realized you were so busy preparing a fabulous menu that you missed the visit altogether? This Italian Casserole, sent to us by Mrs. Harland J. Stone from Ocala, Florida, and published in the November, 1990, edition of Southern Living, is just what you will need for the chaotic days surrounding the holidays. You can assemble it a day ahead and chill overnight. Pair this casserole with a green salad and some warm bread, and you have a savory and satisfying meal. This also makes a great meal for a weeknight family supper, and leftovers are ideal for taking to the office for lunch the next day. You may even assemble this recipe in two smaller baking dishes, bake one for dinner and freeze the other for a later meal. Simply wrap it securely in plastic wrap, then aluminum foil, and store in freezer.