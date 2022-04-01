Southern Living Test Kitchen

The Southern Living Test Kitchen has been publishing recipes since 1970, four years after the first issue of Southern Living Magazine appeared on newsstands. The Southern Living Test Kitchen includes a team of professionals with deep expertise in recipe development, from pastry chefs and grilling experts to nutritionists and dietitians. Together, the team tests and retests, produces, styles, and photographs thousands of recipes each year in the state-of-the-art test kitchen facility located in Birmingham, Alabama.
Bloody Bull Cocktail
New!
Meet the beefier cousin to the classic Bloody Mary.
Advertisement
Brown Sugar-Bourbon-Glazed Ham
New!
It's hardly the holidays without a ham, and this one delivers big on festive flavor.
White Chocolate Martini
New!
This signature dessert cocktail is shaken, not stirred.
Candied Lemon Slices
New!
Use Candied Lemon Slices to garnish cakes, such as our Lemon Bar Cheesecake, or cocktails.
White Frosting
New!
Rich, creamy, and perfect for topping cakes or cupcakes.
Ugly Sweater Cake
New!
Tacky has never tasted so good.
Gingerbread Martini
New!
Espresso and chocolate martinis are old news compared to this snappy sipper.
Advertisement
Peppermint Martini
New!
Trade the traditional olive for some red and white stripes.
Pumpkin Pie Martini
New!
Like a velvety piece of pumpkin pie—but grown up!
Gingerbread Martini
New!
Espresso and chocolate martinis are old news compared to this snappy sipper.
Peppermint Martini
New!
Trade the traditional olive for some red and white stripes.
Pumpkin Pie Martini
New!
Like a velvety piece of pumpkin pie—but grown up!
Butterscotch Fudge
New!
A crunchy, creamy holiday hit.
Carey Hynes' Parker House Rolls
New!
Slightly sweet, soft, and buttery, it's not hard to see why these rolls have a cult following.
Advertisement
Mini Chocolate-Pecan Pies
1
These mini chocolate pecan pies can be served as a dessert after dinner or at a shower or brunch.
Coconut Cake with Coconut Cream Frosting
2
This is it, folks—Southern Living's 2020 White Cake.
Beef Stew Recipe
New!
Beef stew is the benevolent king of all stews.
Savannah Red Rice Recipe
2
The South is known for its way with rice-based dishes, but only one has been labeled as the defining dish of the Georgia coast.
Smoked Turkey Breast
New!
A moist, smoked turkey breast is only a few easy steps away.
Country Captain Chicken Recipe
New!
This gorgeous chicken dish is one of those regional classics that many natives either grew up eating all the time or have never heard of before.
Old-Fashioned Chicken And Dumplings Recipe
5
Mrs. Morton Smith experimented for years with different methods of making the perfect chicken and dumplings.
Advertisement
Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie Recipe
5
This decadent pecan pie lives up to its name.
Easy Skillet Apple Pie
5
This apple pie only takes a few minutes to put together, and it has a few unique characteristics that make the taste unforgettable.
Southern-Style Collard Greens
12
There are many delicious ways to cook collard greens, but this is best-known way to do it in the South.
Cornmeal Popovers
2
Your bread basket needs an update.
Nectarine Cobbler Recipe
New!
Summertime is stone fruit time.
No-Bake Banana Split Pie
New!
Serve a slice of ice cream parlor nostalgia this summer.
Instant Pot Peach Cobbler
4
You'll be craving this foolproof cobbler recipe all season.
Load More
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com