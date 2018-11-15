Classic Lasagna Recipe
When you're in need for a comforting dish, this Classic Lasagna is the perfect recipe. Originally from our May 1982 issue, this vintage recipe has been around a while, but we come back to it again and again. We love the cheese combinations of this recipe: shredded mozzarella, cottage cheese or ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella slices. Yes, each cheese has a reason to be in this recipe. If you listen to Latria Graham's mother, you'll know that cottage cheese is far superior than ricotta. Latria, a writer and fifth-generation farmer in Spartanburg, SC, and her family have made this recipe every year for Christmas. Make this Classic Lasagna for your family and make some memories in the process.