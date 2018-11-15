Classic Lasagna Recipe

When you're in need for a comforting dish, this Classic Lasagna is the perfect recipe. Originally from our May 1982 issue, this vintage recipe has been around a while, but we come back to it again and again. We love the cheese combinations of this recipe: shredded mozzarella, cottage cheese or ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella slices. Yes, each cheese has a reason to be in this recipe. If you listen to Latria Graham's mother, you'll know that cottage cheese is far superior than ricotta. Latria, a writer and fifth-generation farmer in Spartanburg, SC, and her family have made this recipe every year for Christmas. Make this Classic Lasagna for your family and make some memories in the process.

By Lou Harper, Edmonton, Kentucky, May 1982

Gallery

Credit: LauriPatterson/Getty Images

Recipe Summary

Yield:
Serves 6 to 8
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Brown ground beef in oil in a large skillet, stirring to crumble; drain off pan drippings. Stir tomatoes, tomato paste, and seasonings into meat. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 40 minutes, stirring occasionally.

    Advertisement

  • Cook noodles according to package directions; drain.

  • Place half of noodles in a lightly greased 12 x 8 x 2-inch baking dish, slightly overlapping lengthwise edges. Spoon one-third of meat mixture over noodles; add half of shredded mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheese. Repeat layers, and spoon on remaining meat mixture. Arrange mozzarella slices on top. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/02/2022