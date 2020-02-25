Buffalo Chicken Casserole
The Southern Living Test Kitchen has a gift for turning some of our favorite foods into casseroles. Case in point: This recipe turns hot and spicy chicken wings into a warm and comforting meal that serves six hungry guests or family members. Simply combine buffalo chicken, loads of cheese (we like the flavorful combination of shredded Cheddar and crumbled blue), sour cream, and hearty pasta (penne is our pick). Then comes the heat with buffalo-style hot sauce. We added in chopped carrots and sliced celery for crunch and topped it off with a buttery panko breadcrumb seasoning. It's a versatile dish that is perfect for a game day appetizer, weekend lunch, or weeknight supper. Besides being delicious, this casserole can also be made ahead of time and reheated before serving.