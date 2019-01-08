This comforting, quick-to-prepare casserole is just the thing to throw together when you have a full house of company or need something hearty and crowd-pleasing for a potluck or large gathering.The recipe, which was published in our March 2001 issue, comes from the kitchen of Laurabell J. Long of Peru, Indiana. Made with egg noodles, chopped ham, a tasty mix of vegetables (carrots, broccoli, asparagus), and a rich and creamy sauce, the casserole is made two at a time in two 8-inch square baking dishes to serve eight people (or more, if you are serving it with other dishes as part of a buffet). While the recipe includes an additional recipe for Glazed Baked Ham, you can also substitute any leftover chopped cooked ham, or buy a ham steak and chop it up. The secret ingredient in the sauce is the chive-and-onion flavored cream cheese, which adds a ton of flavor with little effort. Best of all, you can prepare this Ham and Noodle Casserole as directed or you can make one, and freeze one to eat later. (Thaw the frozen casserole in the refrigerator overnight, then bake at 400° for 35 to 40 minutes.)