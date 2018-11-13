Hot Chicken Salad Recipe
Hot, hot, hot!Southern-favorite chicken salad gets a baked twist in this delicious new recipe. Our hot chicken salad takes the classic combination of chicken, mayo, and celery and adds a tasty explosion of flavors. Pour in measures of pimientos, mushrooms, water chestnuts, and potato chips; combine it all; and send it into an oven preheated to 350. There it will begin to bubble as it combines into a savory dip-style casserole.In this recipe, it's not just the flavors that are new. This hot chicken salad also adds a craveable dose of texture and crunch thanks to the additions of water chestnuts, slivered almonds, and crisp potato chips. Yum and yum. It's not all crunch, though. This recipe also brings to the table the classic chicken-salad creaminess we've come to know and love—that's thanks to the cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, and sour cream, plus a good pour of fresh lemon juice for a tart touch. We love it. Add this one to your recipe box, stat.