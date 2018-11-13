Hot Chicken Salad Recipe

I loved everything about this recipe! It was so easy to make and was so tasty! Everything went well together and I loved the slight crunch of the celery and the chestnuts. I hate canned mushrooms, so I had fresh mushrooms in the fridge, which I sliced up and sauteed in a pan till they were caramelized. Also, I didn't use potato chips on top, I crushed up some cornflakes and mixed with melted butter and used as a topping. It's just me and my husband, so I froze half of the recipe (before I baked it). Now I have another supper for a night when time is short or I don't feel like cooking. I will definitely make this again. I've made other recipes for hot chicken salad before, but this one has so much more in it and is much tastier! I'm a northern girl, but I really do LOVE my southern food!!! Thanks Southern Living!