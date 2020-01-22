From cauliflower rice to gnocchi, lots of cooks are catching on to the virtues of using cauliflower as a low-carb substitute for your favorite starches. Like potatoes, cauliflower has a mild flavor that can be easily upgraded with the addition of some cheese. Need more proof? Meet our Loaded Cauliflower Casserole.This side is essentially a veggie-forward version of a loaded baked potato, in casserole form. By steaming the cauliflower for 20 minutes before folding in the cheese mixture, the florets soften significantly, resulting in a texture that bears resemblance to mashed thick potatoes. According to our Test Kitchen professionals, this is not necessarily a "light" recipe, but it's low-carb and keto-friendly. The combination of cream cheese, sour cream, and two different cheeses have the potential to weigh the casserole down, but the cauliflower really lightens the whole dish up to make it a justifiably indulgent side.Best of all, this dish can be made up to 3 days ahead and the leftovers keep well. When you're getting ready to serve, just pop it in the oven, top with bacon for crunch and chives for a pop of freshness, and you're well on your way to an easy Sunday dinner.