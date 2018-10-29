King Ranch Chicken Casserole
When it comes to covered dish suppers, potlucks, or even busy weeknights, Southerners know that King Ranch Chicken reigns supreme. The familiar combination of pulled chicken, spicy green chiles, corn tortillas, and creamy canned soup takes us back to a dining table, surrounded by our loved ones.
While the King Ranch Chicken recipe has roots in the Lone Star State, it's beloved by savvy home cooks around the South and beyond. Variations on the casserole (dare we say the best chicken casserole, ever?) appear in Junior League cookbooks across our region.
Next time you're craving comfort food, pull out your 13x9 casserole dish and whip up a little taste of Texas. One cheesy, creamy bite, and you'll be hooked.
Note: Freeze casserole up to 1 month, if desired. Thaw in refrigerator overnight, and bake as directed.