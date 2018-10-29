King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Whip up a little taste of Texas.

By Southern Living Editors

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 to 8 servings
When it comes to covered dish suppers, potlucks, or even busy weeknights, Southerners know that King Ranch Chicken reigns supreme. The familiar combination of pulled chicken, spicy green chiles, corn tortillas, and creamy canned soup takes us back to a dining table, surrounded by our loved ones.

While the King Ranch Chicken recipe has roots in the Lone Star State, it's beloved by savvy home cooks around the South and beyond. Variations on the casserole (dare we say the best chicken casserole, ever?) appear in Junior League cookbooks across our region.

Next time you're craving comfort food, pull out your 13x9 casserole dish and whip up a little taste of Texas. One cheesy, creamy bite, and you'll be hooked. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skilled over medium-high heat, sauté bell pepper and onion 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in chicken and next 7 ingredients; remove from heat.

  • Layer one-third of torn tortillas in bottom of a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Top with one-third of chicken mixture and 2/3 cup cheese. Repeat layers twice. Bake at 350°F for 30 to 35 minutes.

Chef's Notes

Note: Freeze casserole up to 1 month, if desired. Thaw in refrigerator overnight, and bake as directed.

