Prepare to be amazed: Two of the South's favorite casseroles just came together in the ultimate skillet dinner. If you haven't already met, allow us to introduce you to King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese. It has the rich, creaminess you expect from your favorite macaroni and cheese recipe, paired with the robust flavor of classic King Ranch Chicken Casserole. What's not to love? To keep things simple and cut down on prep time, the recipe calls for a number of convenience products like pasteurized prepared cheese product and cream of chicken soup. If you're really short on time, consider picking up a rotisserie chicken and buying pre-shredded cheese also. Follow these shortcuts and you're guaranteed to get this crowd-pleasing casserole on the table in a snap. The casserole only bakes for 25 to 30 minutes—just enough time for you to kick your feet up and enjoy the smells wafting from your oven.