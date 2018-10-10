King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese

Two of the South's favorite casseroles just came together in the ultimate skillet dinner.

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Prepare to be amazed: Two of the South's favorite casseroles just came together in the ultimate skillet dinner. If you haven't already met, allow us to introduce you to King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese. It has the rich, creaminess you expect from your favorite macaroni and cheese recipe, paired with the robust flavor of classic King Ranch Chicken Casserole. What's not to love? To keep things simple and cut down on prep time, the recipe calls for a number of convenience products like pasteurized prepared cheese product and cream of chicken soup. If you're really short on time, consider picking up a rotisserie chicken and buying pre-shredded cheese also. Follow these shortcuts and you're guaranteed to get this crowd-pleasing casserole on the table in a snap. The casserole only bakes for 25 to 30 minutes—just enough time for you to kick your feet up and enjoy the smells wafting from your oven.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare pasta according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and bell pepper, and sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in tomatoes and green chiles and prepared cheese product; cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes or until cheese melts. Stir in chicken, next 4 ingredients, and hot cooked pasta until blended. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased 10-inch cast-iron skillet or 11- x 7-inch baking dish; sprinkle with shredded Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake at 350°F for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly.

