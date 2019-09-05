Doritos Casserole

It may have never crossed your mind that Doritos are simply flavored tortilla chips. Granted, the tortilla chips that are Doritos are definitely unique. For most of us who grew up snacking on the beloved Nacho Cheese or Cool Ranch flavors, we didn’t always make the connection that these seasoned chips were akin to the chips we love with salsa. But it’s this similarity that makes Doritos a reasonable ingredient for a corn tortilla-style casserole.Our Doritos Casserole takes the familiar base of cooked onion, garlic, and ground beef and seasons it with a packet of taco seasoning. We mix in a can of diced fire-roasted tomatoes for both acidity and smokiness. A can of chopped green chiles adds some flavor and spice, and a can of cream of chicken soup dissolves into the remaining ingredients to give a rich and savory quality to the mixture. We layer this mixture with crushed Doritos and cheddar cheese, and as the casserole bakes, the Doritos soften just a bit from the moisture in the meat. Easy to slice and serve with some fresh cilantro, the rich flavor of our Doritos Casserole will surprise you just as much as the people you’re serving.

By Southern Living

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion and sauté until softened and translucent, about 6 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add beef and break up with a spoon; cook until completely browned. Add taco seasoning and stir to incorporate. Mix in tomatoes, green chiles, and cream of chicken, and stir occasionally over medium-high until liquid thickens, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Transfer chips from the Doritos bag to a large bowl. Use your hands to break up the chips until the pieces are small but not quite crumbs.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Pour one-third of the meat mixture in the bottom of a 9- x- 13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle 1/3 cup shredded cheese over the layer of meat. Sprinkle half of the crushed Doritos evenly on top of the shredded cheese. Pour another third of the meat mixture on top of this Dorito layer and spread evenly over the chips. Repeat the layering process with another 1/3 cup cheese and remaining Doritos. Pour remaining meat mixture over top and spread evenly. Sprinkle remaining 2/3 cup shredded cheese on top. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil and bake until the cheese begins to brown, about 20 minutes.

  • Allow to cool slightly before serving with fresh cilantro to garnish.

