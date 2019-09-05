Doritos Casserole
It may have never crossed your mind that Doritos are simply flavored tortilla chips. Granted, the tortilla chips that are Doritos are definitely unique. For most of us who grew up snacking on the beloved Nacho Cheese or Cool Ranch flavors, we didn’t always make the connection that these seasoned chips were akin to the chips we love with salsa. But it’s this similarity that makes Doritos a reasonable ingredient for a corn tortilla-style casserole.Our Doritos Casserole takes the familiar base of cooked onion, garlic, and ground beef and seasons it with a packet of taco seasoning. We mix in a can of diced fire-roasted tomatoes for both acidity and smokiness. A can of chopped green chiles adds some flavor and spice, and a can of cream of chicken soup dissolves into the remaining ingredients to give a rich and savory quality to the mixture. We layer this mixture with crushed Doritos and cheddar cheese, and as the casserole bakes, the Doritos soften just a bit from the moisture in the meat. Easy to slice and serve with some fresh cilantro, the rich flavor of our Doritos Casserole will surprise you just as much as the people you’re serving.