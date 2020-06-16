Pucker Up: Pickle-Flavored Doritos Are Here for a Limited Time

Pickle lovers, rejoice! Pickle-flavored Doritos are finally available in the U.S and we don't know about you, but we're relishing the news.

A representative from Frito-Lay confirmed to Southern Living that “Tangy Pickle” Doritos are available starting this week at Dollar General and Circle K stores nationwide, adding that the lip-smacking snacks are “an ­extremely limited-time offering.” We take that as code for… they won’t be around for very long. Fortunately, the bright-green bags are pretty hard to miss on store shelves.

The pickle-flavored Doritos that were previously available in Canada are called “Intense Pickle,” which sound… well… intense. In the U.S. version, the “i” in pickle has been replaced with a lightning bolt, so we’re assuming they pack the same amount of punch. Fingers crossed, at least!