31 Delicious Side Dishes for Crab Cakes

By Southern Living Editors Updated May 03, 2022
Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Some dishes never get old. Homemade banana pudding, Mama's fried chicken, and Southern sweet tea just to name a few. But when it comes to summertime, it's crab cakes that take the cake...literally. This quintessential summer recipe can be served as a lovely party appetizer, but there's something about enjoying them around the dinner table that really takes a typical weeknight supper up a notch. 

Crab cakes are often made with breadcrumbs and a heaping helping of butter, so deciding what side dish to serve in tow is always a challenge. Our rule? Find something bright and flavorful yet simple enough not to outshine your cakes. For us, that means gains, vegetables, and salads. Here are a few of our favorite summertime sides to serve with crab cakes tonight. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 31

Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Suppertime guests will want to pile their plates high with this colorful potato salad. Plus, you can make the Dijon mustard and picked onions in advance. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 31

Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs

A drizzle of cheese and breadcrumbs is all you need enhance the bright flavor of these stalks. 

3 of 31

Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad

In this colorful side, all you need to do is slice, coat, grill, and season. 

Advertisement

4 of 31

Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob

You can't go wrong with classic corn on the cob come summertime. This simple, oven-roasted recipe is reliable and works with lots of butter and herb variations. 

5 of 31

Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Sugar Snap Peas

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Sugar Snap Peas

This vibrant quinoa side comes together in less than 20 minutes, and you don't even have to preheat the oven.

6 of 31

Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

This lively lemon-dill vinaigrette take on a classic potato salad is a bright change of place from your usual creamy version. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 31

Three-Bean Pasta Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Three-Bean Pasta Salad

Here, pasta salad and three-bean salad join forces for the ultimate 30-minute side. 

8 of 31

Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

A fantastic blend of flavors, this lemony pasta salad is a great way to use up the fresh herbs hanging out in your fridge.

9 of 31

Carrot Soup with Pea Pesto

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Carrot Soup with Pea Pesto

Laced with plenty of spring vegetables, this recipe is proof soup is for any season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 31

Baked Zucchini Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Zucchini Fries

"I genuinely could not stop reaching for one after another of these fries!" one editor said about this recipe. "Because they're reminiscent of a mozzarella stick or French fry, these would be a huge win with the picky eaters in your home."

11 of 31

Sautéed Squash and Zucchini

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

Recipe: Sautéed Squash and Zucchini

The ultimate quick-and-easy vegetable combination, this side serves up all the flavor of of a squash casserole without the extra calories. 

12 of 31

Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Put your farmers' market finds to good use in this summertime salad you'll want to eat by the forkful.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 31

Easy Grilled Asparagus

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Easy Grilled Asparagus

The best surprise in this simple grilled asparagus? Bacon. 

14 of 31

Best-Ever Succotash

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash

Fresh cherry tomatoes, basil, and a little bit of salted butter are just a few of the secrets to our Best-Ever Succotash. 

15 of 31

Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

When it comes to corn on the cob, we like to use the husks as handles. It makes for a pretty presentation and simplifies handling hot ears.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 31

Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

All you need is a hunk of bread to go with your crab cakes and summer soup with this slow-cooked side or dinner starter. 

17 of 31

Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

This tangy, smoky, slightly creamy side dish has a real kick. 

18 of 31

Cucumber Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Cucumber Salad

If you're an owner of the Southern Living Party Cookbook, circa 1972, you might be familiar with this side dish recipe. Cool and refreshing, this salad would pair well with rich crab cakes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 31

Tomato-Herb Panzanella

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Panzanella

If you believe that croutons are the best part of any salad, you have to meet the Southern-favorite dish panzanella. It's fresh enough to pair with crab cakes but hearty enough to keep you full.

20 of 31

Pineapple-Pepper Slaw

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pineapple-Pepper Slaw

Colorful, crunchy, and with just the right amount of sweet and heat, this Pineapple-Pepper Slaw is full of flavor. You'll want to prepare an extra batch of the vinaigrette to use over grilled veggies, fish, or chicken.

21 of 31

Lady Pea Salad

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Lady Pea Salad

Herby and bright, this pea salad is simple but stunning. When Lady Peas aren't an option, use another type of mild-flavored fresh or frozen field pea, such as Purple Hull, Zipper, or Pink Eye.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 31

Grilled Endive-and-Halloumi Salad with Strawberries

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Grilled Endive-and-Halloumi Salad with Strawberries

To instantly add flavor to any summertime dish, pop it on the grill. Grilling the ingredients in this salad brings out an extra layer of flavor that makes it taste and look restaurant worthy.

23 of 31

Carrot-and-Cabbage Slaw with Sunflower Seeds

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Carrot-and-Cabbage Slaw with Sunflower Seeds

With 15 minutes and just a few ingredients, you can literally toss together your new favorite side dish. If you're hosting a dinner party, though, plan on making it the day before to save you time—it tastes even better the next day.

24 of 31

Chopped Kale Salad with Toasted Breadcrumbs

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Chopped Kale Salad with Toasted Breadcrumbs

This lightened-up take on Caesar salad is our new go-to for meal prep and dinner parties alike. The toasted breadcrumbs are so delicious, you won't miss croutons for a second.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 31

Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad

This refreshing, veggie-forward salad will pair well with just about any main dish you make, including juicy crab cakes. Even though it looks pretty enough to be on Instagram, it only takes 10 minutes to get it on the table.

26 of 31

Three-Bean Salad with Tomatoes and Tangy Creole Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Three-Bean Salad with Tomatoes and Tangy Creole Dressing

Make a bit of extra creole dressing for topping your crab cakes—you won't regret it.

27 of 31

Tangy Rainbow Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Tangy Rainbow Slaw

This light cole slaw recipe puts the focus on the veggies, and the dressing isn't like the mayo-heavy ones you're used to.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 31

Cucumber-Chickpea Salad with Feta-Mint Vinaigrette

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Cucumber-Chickpea Salad with Feta-Mint Vinaigrette

"It's time to ditch the croutons: Crispy chickpeas are the instant upgrade that your work-week salad routine needs," said one writer. Once you try this recipe, you'll have no option but to agree with her.

29 of 31

Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing

This pretty salad proves okra can be enjoyed other ways than out of the deep fryer. The homemade ranch dressing will convince you to leave the bottled stuff behind.

30 of 31

Caesar Salad with Garlicky Croutons

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Caesar Salad with Garlicky Croutons

Our Test Kitchen has proclaimed it: "It's time to rescue the classic Caesar from bagged salad boredom." This homemade take will elevate your supper immediately.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 31

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs

Instead of drowning things in sauce, we prefer to let fresh produce shine in the summer months. This lovely salad lets tomatoes and zippy herbs speak for themselves with just a light vinaigrette.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors