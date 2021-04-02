31 Delicious Side Dishes for Crab Cakes

Some dishes never get old. Homemade banana pudding, Mama's fried chicken, and Southern sweet tea just to name a few. But when it comes to summertime, it's crab cakes that take the cake...literally. This quintessential summer recipe can be served as a lovely party appetizer, but there's something about enjoying them around the dinner table that really takes a typical weeknight supper up a notch.

Crab cakes are often made with breadcrumbs and a heaping helping of butter, so deciding what side dish to serve in tow is always a challenge. Our rule? Find something bright and flavorful yet simple enough not to outshine your cakes. For us, that means gains, vegetables, and salads. Here are a few of our favorite summertime sides to serve with crab cakes tonight.