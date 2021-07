We LOVE this and are thankful for the recipe. This truly is a family favorite and is in our dinner rotation. It taste best with the best flour shells. I use La Banderita brand. I use the the mild Taco Bell seasoning packet. It is best with just a powder taco seasoning and not the seasoning packets that have dried chunk onions or other chunk spices. When I first saw this recipe I thought it just did not seem to have a lot or sounded like it would be good. But I was so pleasantly surprised how great it tastes. I do not make any alterations. We love it as is. I serve it with La Preferida Spanish Rice. Another family favorite is Southern Living Mexican Lasagna. Thank you for this recipe!!

