Whether you're looking to spice up a weeknight dinner or you're making a big batch of dip to accompany your trusty stash of tortilla chips, salsa is the easy add-on you need.

Packing in the flavor thanks to a delicious mix of spices, herbs, citrus, and a jalapeño chile, this black bean and corn salsa recipe is fresh, flavorful, creamy, and crunchy—it's everything you could want to eat in the summer.

Learn more: 13 Homemade Salsa Recipes to Spice Up Suppertime

Black Bean and Corn Salsa Ingredients

The base of this salsa is a combination of black beans and fresh corn kernels; plus, it gets its kicks from cumin, the chile, and splashes of fresh lime juice. Add tomatoes, bell pepper, and red onion for good measure, and you'll end up with a bowl of the best summer salsa you've ever tasted.

Corn

While this recipe calls for fresh corn kernels, a hallmark of summertime, you can easily swap them out for canned corn or frozen corn kernels to make this salsa recipe throughout the year.

Black Beans

An integral part of this black bean corn salsa, this recipe calls for canned black beans, an everyday pantry staple. However, if you find yourself out of the canned version, you can use dried black beans instead.

Additional Vegetables

Tomatoes, bell peppers, and red onion bulk up this black bean and corn salsa, which is quite forgiving. If you're looking for a hint of sweetness in your salsa, feel free to add in some chopped mango or pineapple.

Herbs and Seasonings

The addition of fresh lime juice, finely chopped jalapeño chile, and ground cumin up this salsa's flavor profile a few notches. Need more of a punch? Add in a clove of chopped fresh garlic.

Learn more: 14 Ways To Use a Can of Black Beans

The Best Black Beans for Black Bean and Corn Salsa

If you're looking for a quick salsa for when you're hosting a game day watch party, then sticking to canned black beans is the way to go.

However, if you have a day's worth of time to prep, using dried beans will not only be cheaper but will keep your black bean and corn salsa recipe super fresh. All you have to do is soak the beans—a half cup of dried beans is equivalent to one 15-ounce can of canned beans—the night before and cook them low and slow on the stovetop until thoroughly cooked.

How to Make Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Ready in just 30 minutes, this simple salsa is full of flavor and spice. It's the perfect dip for when you have a large party or gathering.

1. Prep the Vegetables

Chop all the fresh vegetables and herbs that will go into your black bean and corn salsa, including bell peppers, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeño, and cilantro.

2. Roast the Corn

Roast corn over medium-high heat until browned in a cast-iron skillet. Add in seasonings and cook for approximately a minute until fragrant.

3. Assemble the Salsa

Transfer the corn to a large bowl. Add in the vegetables, herbs, and black beans. Add salt to taste and gently toss until well mixed. Let the salsa stand for 10 minutes in the fridge before serving.

How to Serve Black Bean and Corn Salsa

This recipe easily serves 12, but if you're expecting a larger crowd, just break out your big mixing bowl and double the recipe.

Corn and bean salsas such as this one are also easy dishes to make as your guests are arriving. Enlist their help with the chopping and mixing, and before you know it, the party will get, as they say, started.

You can round out your party spread with the following dishes that are effortless to put together, making them the perfect choice for large gatherings:

How to Store Black Bean and Corn Salsa

If there are any leftovers of your black bean corn salsa, store them in the fridge in an airtight container for up to a week.

Community Tips

"I use cumin seeds instead of powder. I warm them gently until fragrant and a little bouncy—don't overdo it. I also add one bell pepper of each color & a clove of fresh garlic," says reviewer Tracy Mastenbrook.