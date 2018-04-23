Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
A tried-and-true chicken casserole that wins over family and guests time and time again.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Using a long-grain and wild rice mix and toasted almonds in chicken casserole makes it a little bit dressier and fit for company.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make It AheadPrepare as directed in Steps 2 and Cover with aluminum foil, and freeze up to 1 month. Remove from freezer, and let stand at room temperature 1 hour. Toast almonds as directed in Step Bake casserole, covered, at 350°F for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 55 minutes to 1 hour and 15 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with 1 cup (4 oz.) shredded Cheddar cheese and toasted almonds. Bake 5 more minutes. Try These Twists Shrimp-and-Wild Rice Casserole: Substitute 2 lb. peeled and deveined, medium-size raw shrimp (4 1/50 count) for chicken; 2 cups (8 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack cheese and 2 cups grated Parmesan cheese for Cheddar cheese; and 1 cup dry white wine for milk. Cajun Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole: Omit salt and pepper. Reduce chicken to 2 ½ cups. Prepare as directed, sautéing 1 lb. andouille sausage, chopped, and 1 green bell pepper, diced, with celery in Step Stir 1 (15-oz.) can black-eyed peas, drained, and 1 tsp. Cajun seasoning into rice mixture. Proceed as directed.