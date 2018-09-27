Cooking Rice? Add Exactly This Much Water
Rice is an essential part of Southern cooking. From jambalaya to Savannah red rice to shrimp perloo, almost every region of the South has a favorite way of preparing this pantry staple.
Follow these helpful tips to ensure each pot of rice cooks up fluffy, tender, and delicious, no matter what type of grain you're cooking.
How To Cook Long Grain Rice
Types of Rice
Long-grain rice cooks up fluffy with distinct grains. Varieties include Basmati and jasmine.
Water to Rice Ratio
Use two cups of water for every one cup of rice.
How To Cook
- Combine the water and rice in a pot with a lid.
- Bring the water to a boil on the stovetop, then reduce the heat to low.
- Once the water is simmering, cover the pot with its lid.
- Cook for 15 to 18 minutes, keeping the pot covered. (No peeking!)
- At the end of the cooking time, uncover the pot and taste a few grains for doneness.
- When ready, remove the rice from the heat, recover the pot, and set it aside for about 10 minutes.
- The hot steam will help the rice dry out and turn fluffy instead of sticky. Fluff the rice with a fork before serving.
How To Cook Short Grain Rice
Types of Rice
Short-grain rice cooks up tender and a bit sticky. Varieties include Japanese-style rice (also called sushi rice) and bomba rice, traditionally used in Spanish paellas.
Water to Rice Ratio
Use 1¼ cups of water for every 1 cup of rice.
How To Cook
- Rinse the dry rice two or three times in a fine mesh sieve to remove excess starch, if desired.
- Transfer the grains to a pot with a lid and add the water.
- Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and let the rice cook for 25 to 30 minutes, keeping the pot covered.
- At the end of the cooking time, uncover the pot and taste a few grains for doneness.
- When ready, remove rice from the heat, recover the pot and set it aside for about 10 minutes.
How To Cook Brown Rice
Types of Rice
Brown rice still has the bran on the rice grain, giving it a nutty flavor and making it more nutritious. Brown rice can be medium, long, or short grain.
Water to Rice Ratio
Use 1¾ cups of water for every 1 cup of long-grain rice or 2 cups of water for every 1 cup of short-grain rice.
How To Cook
- Combine the water and rice in a pot with a lid.
- Bring the water to a boil on the stovetop, then reduce the heat to low.
- Once the water is simmering, cover the pot with its lid.
- Cook for 45 minutes, keeping the pot covered. (No peeking!)
- At the end of the cooking time, uncover the pot and taste a few grains for doneness. They should be slightly chewy but still tender.
- When ready, remove it from the heat, drain any excess water, recover the pot, and set it aside for about 10 minutes.
- The hot steam will help the rice dry out and turn fluffy instead of sticky.
- Add a few more tablespoons of water if the rice isn't cooked, recover the pot, and continue cooking.
- Check every five minutes until the rice is ready.