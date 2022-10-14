Food and Recipes Recipes Chicken And Stuffing Casserole Be the first to rate & review! Flip the classic casserole on its head, and let the chicken thighs roast atop a bed of stuffing for loads more flavor. By Stacey Ballis Stacey Ballis Stacey Ballis is a freelance consultant, author, and journalist in the culinary sphere. She is the author of ten novels and a digital cookbook. Her food writings, product reviews, chef profiles, and recipes have appeared in over twenty print and digital outlets. Stacey is a writer and recipe developer for Southern Living. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Yield: 6 to 8 servings Jump to recipe For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing! But I also want a one-dish meal, which means upping the ante on the stuffing with a lot of bonus vegetables, so that it can go from oven to table to feed a family without adding any other side dishes. This Chicken and Stuffing Casserole still relies on boxed stuffing mix for ease. If you have a homemade stuffing or dressing recipe you love—or even better, leftover stuffing from another meal—feel free to swap it in! I make this with bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, which stay moist and tender, even when reheated, but use whatever you love. Just be sure that you do use a skin-on protein, even if boneless, or the meat will dry out and get a hard exterior. Ingredients 2 (6-oz.) boxes chicken-flavored stuffing mix 1 stick (8 Tbsp.) unsalted butter, divided 2 ½ cups water 1 (10-oz.) pkg. frozen cauliflower rice and vegetable mixture (such as Green Giant Riced Cauliflower Medley) 1 (10-oz.) pkg. frozen corn niblets 1 tsp. kosher salt ¼ tsp. ground black pepper 8 large bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 3 pounds) 1 Tbsp. herbes de provence spice blend 1 tsp. ground mustard powder Directions Heat oven to 375°F. Place an oven rack in the center of the oven. Spray a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray, or line with aluminum foil. Prepare the boxed stuffing mixes according to package directions, using 4 Tbsp. butter and 2 1/2 cups of water instead. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes. Fold in the still-frozen vegetables, salt, and pepper. In a small bowl, melt the remaining 4 Tbsp. butter. In a large bowl, mix the herbes de provence and mustard powder with butter. Toss chicken thighs in butter-herb mixture until fully coated. Pour the stuffing and vegetable mix in the prepared baking dish, and spread out evenly. Arrange chicken thighs, skin-side up, on top of the stuffing. Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until the thighs register 175°F on a meat thermometer, and the stuffing registers 185°F. Rotate the pan halfway through cooking to ensure even browning. Serve hot. Tips If the chicken skin isn't as browned as you'd like, remove the dish from the oven, and turn on the oven's broiler. Place the baking dish under the broiler for 2-4 minutes until golden and crisped to your preference. Be sure to watch it carefully so it doesn't burn. Rate it Print