For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!

But I also want a one-dish meal, which means upping the ante on the stuffing with a lot of bonus vegetables, so that it can go from oven to table to feed a family without adding any other side dishes. This Chicken and Stuffing Casserole still relies on boxed stuffing mix for ease. If you have a homemade stuffing or dressing recipe you love—or even better, leftover stuffing from another meal—feel free to swap it in!

I make this with bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, which stay moist and tender, even when reheated, but use whatever you love. Just be sure that you do use a skin-on protein, even if boneless, or the meat will dry out and get a hard exterior.