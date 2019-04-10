Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
The best part about chocolate chip cookies (besides being delicious, of course) is that they are always a hit–anytime, anywhere, any crowd. The first treat to be devoured at the birthday party. The first goodie to fly off the platters at the bake sale. The perfect pick-me-up after long school days and even longer work weeks. The truth is, there is rarely anything better than an ooey, gooey, extra-chocolatey chocolate chip cookie. Well, until Southern Living steps in.Recently, our Test Kitchen pros decided to bake up a batch of Brown-Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies, and the editors went wild. And it all came down to the first (very important) step of browning the butter. Our instructions call for putting six ounces of salted butter in a saucepan, and heating it over a medium flame. Watch how the butter transforms from a creamy yellow to a beautiful golden brown hue, which ultimately gives that classic cookie dough its signature taste and chewy, crisp texture.