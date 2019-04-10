Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

The best part about chocolate chip cookies (besides being delicious, of course) is that they are always a hit–anytime, anywhere, any crowd. The first treat to be devoured at the birthday party. The first goodie to fly off the platters at the bake sale. The perfect pick-me-up after long school days and even longer work weeks. The truth is, there is rarely anything better than an ooey, gooey, extra-chocolatey chocolate chip cookie. Well, until Southern Living steps in.Recently, our Test Kitchen pros decided to bake up a batch of Brown-Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies, and the editors went wild. And it all came down to the first (very important) step of browning the butter. Our instructions call for putting six ounces of salted butter in a saucepan, and heating it over a medium flame. Watch how the butter transforms from a creamy yellow to a beautiful golden brown hue, which ultimately gives that classic cookie dough its signature taste and chewy, crisp texture.

By Southern Living
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a small heavy saucepan over medium, stirring constantly, until butter begins to turn golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Immediately remove saucepan from heat, and pour butter into a small heatproof bowl. Cover and chill until butter is cool and begins to solidify, about 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper. Beat browned butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, about 1 minute. Add eggs and vanilla, beating until blended, about 30 seconds.

  • Stir together flour, baking soda, and salt in a small bowl; gradually add to browned butter mixture, beating on low speed, until just blended. Beat in chocolate chips and pecans until just combined.

  • Using a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop and drop cookies 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Bake cookies in preheated oven in batches, 1 baking sheet at a time, until cookies are golden and set around the edges, 11 to 13 minutes per batch. Transfer cookies to wire racks; let cool completely, about 15 minutes.

© Copyright 2020 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/08/2020