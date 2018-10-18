Coconut Cream Pie

Save us a slice.

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 to 8 servings
If you've ever wondered how to make Coconut Cream Pie, this dreamy creamy version is about as Southern as it gets.We love that it begins with a shortcut—a refrigerated piecrust. The custard-like filling is dense but not alert-the-dentist sweet. It's made from butter, sugar, egg yolks, coconut, and a few more ingredients to ramp up the yum factor. Once you've poured the custard filling into a prepared piecrust and chilled it, you'll have the perfect platform for sweetened whipped cream, either piped or spread on top. But what really takes this coconut cream pie recipe from great to show-stopper is the toasted coconut sprinkled on top. Not only does it yield a little crunch and nutty flavor, but the golden color of the garnish against white whipped cream is just flat-out gorgeous on the table.This delicious Coconut Cream Pie is pretty enough for special occasions like your holiday dessert table, but it's also simple enough to make just because.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place 1 piecrust into a 9-inch pie plate according to package directions; fold edges under, crimp, and prick bottom and sides of piecrust using a fork. Bake a one-crust pie following package instructions.

  • Combine ½ cup sugar and cornstarch in a heavy saucepan. Whisk together half-and-half and egg yolks. Gradually whisk egg into sugar mixture; bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Boil 1 minute; remove from heat. Stir in butter, 1 cup coconut, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Place plastic wrap directly on pan to cover and let stand for 30 minutes. Spoon custard mixture into crust, cover and chill 30 minutes or until set.

  • Using an electric mixer, beat whipping cream at high speed until foamy; gradually add ⅓ cup sugar and remaining 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla, beating until soft peaks form. Pipe or spread whipped cream over pie filling. Garnish with toasted coconut if desired.

