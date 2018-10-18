If you've ever wondered how to make Coconut Cream Pie, this dreamy creamy version is about as Southern as it gets.We love that it begins with a shortcut—a refrigerated piecrust. The custard-like filling is dense but not alert-the-dentist sweet. It's made from butter, sugar, egg yolks, coconut, and a few more ingredients to ramp up the yum factor. Once you've poured the custard filling into a prepared piecrust and chilled it, you'll have the perfect platform for sweetened whipped cream, either piped or spread on top. But what really takes this coconut cream pie recipe from great to show-stopper is the toasted coconut sprinkled on top. Not only does it yield a little crunch and nutty flavor, but the golden color of the garnish against white whipped cream is just flat-out gorgeous on the table.This delicious Coconut Cream Pie is pretty enough for special occasions like your holiday dessert table, but it's also simple enough to make just because. Save us a slice.