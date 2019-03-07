Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies

Cakes and cookies aren't all that different in composition—it's all just a matter of ratios. These cake mix cookies take advantage of that similarity by using a few ingredients to make chewy cookies out of a box of cake mix. They have the perfect crisp tender texture of a cookie while tasting like red velvet cake with pops of white chocolate throughout. They also keep exceptionally well for a few days because of their high oil content.

By Micah A Leal

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together oil, salt, and eggs until well combined. Add the cake mix and mix until fully combined, about 2 minutes. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.

  • Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Portion out heaping tablespoons of dough and roll them in your hands to form round balls. Place each ball about 2 inches apart on the baking sheet (Note: the cookies will spread out considerably, so it's important to leave plenty of space).

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, just until the edges begin to brown slightly. Allow the cookies to cool for 10 minutes on the baking sheet before removing them to a wire rack to finish cooling.

Chef's Notes

This method of making cookies from cake mix can be used with almost any cake mix. Consider a confetti cake mix or a chocolate cake mix for fun and easy variations of this recipe. These cookies can easily accommodate chopped nuts, toffee bits, and sprinkles for further flair and flavor!

