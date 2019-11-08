Macaroni and cheese. Spaghetti and meatballs. Biscuits and jam. Pineapple and mayonnaise. Peanut butter and jelly. Those are just a few of the most popular food duos of all-time. But when it comes to baking, our list of power couples gets sweeter and even more creative. For over fifty years, the Southern Living Test Kitchen has been testing, tasting, and re-testing new ingredient combinations, and one of the most-requested pairings involves peanut butter and chocolate. Don't believe us? Let us count the ways: Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake, Crunchy Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars, and this recipe for Peanut Butter–Chocolate Chip Cookies. We love this recipe for many reasons, but mostly because even an amateur baker can whip up a batch. The ingredient list is straightforward (most of the ingredients are probably already hiding in your pantry), and you only need an hour to prep, bake, and pull these gems out of the oven. The recipe below actually yields five dozen cookies, which makes it a go-to choice for busy moms, potluck coordinators, and holiday hosts on the hunt for a tasty treat that serves a hungry crowd.