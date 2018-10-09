Million Dollar Pound Cake

If a picture's worth a thousand words, then one of these pound cakes is worth a million dollars. Hyperbole? We think not. Our Million Dollar Pound Cake is just that good (really).This recipe requires only seven ingredients, all of which you likely already have on hand. You know you already have butter, sugar, eggs, flour, milk, and almond and vanilla extracts stocked and waiting in your refrigerator or pantry. Waiting for what, exactly? This dessert. They're waiting to be made into this homemade pound cake. These common pantry staples come together to make the best pound cake recipe—one that's worth raving about. It's rich, classic, and destined for your favorite recipe box—the one where you keep the recipes you turn to again and again. This old fashioned recipe deserves to be one of those relied-upon favorites. Taste-wise, it's delicious and airy. Prep-wise, it's oh-so easy to make. Also be sure to check out more of our favorite pound cake recipes for additional dessert ideas.

By Southern Living

Makes 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. (The butter will become a lighter yellow color; this is an important step, as the job of the mixer is to incorporate air into the butter so the cake will rise. It will take 1 to 7 minutes, depending on the power of your mixer.) Gradually add sugar, beating at medium speed until light and fluffy. (Again, the times will vary, and butter will turn to a fluffy white.) Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until yellow yolk disappears.

  • Add flour to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour. Beat at low speed just until blended after each addition. (The batter should be smooth and bits of flour should be well incorporated; to rid batter of lumps, stir gently with a rubber spatula.) Stir in extracts.

  • Pour into a greased and floured 10-inch tube pan. (Use vegetable shortening or butter to grease the pan, getting every nook and cranny covered. Sprinkle a light coating of flour over the greased surface.)

  • Bake at 300° for 1 hour and 40 minutes or until a long wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from pan, and cool completely on a wire rack.

Chef's Notes

Note: For testing purposes only, we used White Lily All-Purpose Flour.

For the best results, preheat your oven to 300º before you begin. We also soften butter at room temperature for 30 minutes.

