Million Dollar Pound Cake
If a picture's worth a thousand words, then one of these pound cakes is worth a million dollars. Hyperbole? We think not. Our Million Dollar Pound Cake is just that good (really).This recipe requires only seven ingredients, all of which you likely already have on hand. You know you already have butter, sugar, eggs, flour, milk, and almond and vanilla extracts stocked and waiting in your refrigerator or pantry. Waiting for what, exactly? This dessert. They're waiting to be made into this homemade pound cake. These common pantry staples come together to make the best pound cake recipe—one that's worth raving about. It's rich, classic, and destined for your favorite recipe box—the one where you keep the recipes you turn to again and again. This old fashioned recipe deserves to be one of those relied-upon favorites. Taste-wise, it's delicious and airy. Prep-wise, it's oh-so easy to make. Also be sure to check out more of our favorite pound cake recipes for additional dessert ideas.