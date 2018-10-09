For the person that gave this recipe one star without even trying it, most pound cakes don't require additional leaveners because they are meant to be a little more dense and have a tighter crumb. That's why they are best used in trifles and for syrupy fruit toppings. The 6 eggs called for in the recipe is all that is needed as eggs rise as they cook.

Yes I DO have all the ingredients for this and I will be making this straight away. It's probably best to use a tube pan, like an angel food pan that you don't plan on using for the purpose of making angel food/chiffon cakes in since you need to grease the pan. Angel pans hold a lot more batter than a fluted tube or bundt pan for the person who had the overflow in the oven.