Would you believe us if we told you this cake only requires 15 minutes of prep time? Sure, we're not including that to-die-for Caramel Frosting, but fluffy layers ready for devouring—absolutely.Reviewers say this old fashioned caramel cake has the consistency of pound cake. Sound decadent? Just wait until it's smothered in icing.If you're wondering how to make caramel cake, our easy caramel cake recipe is a great place to start. With a few ingredients and a couple good pans you'll be on your way to a show stopping Southern caramel cake. One of the biggest mistakes you can make when fashioning up a layer cake is not allowing enough time for the cake to cool before adding the icing. Even a little remaining warmth will cause that delicious frosting to slide right off, turning your masterpiece into an epic fail in no time. We recommend and hour and 10 minutes cool time, just to be sure. Give our Southern caramel cake recipe a try for your next holiday or special event and you'll be hailed superhero hostess.