Caramel Cake

Sound decadent? Just wait until it's smothered in icing.

By Southern Living

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
bake:
35 mins
cool:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
2 hrs
Yield:
Serves 8
Would you believe us if we told you this cake only requires 15 minutes of prep time? Sure, we're not including that to-die-for Caramel Frosting, but fluffy layers ready for devouring—absolutely.Reviewers say this old fashioned caramel cake has the consistency of pound cake. Sound decadent? Just wait until it's smothered in icing.If you're wondering how to make caramel cake, our easy caramel cake recipe is a great place to start. With a few ingredients and a couple good pans you'll be on your way to a show stopping Southern caramel cake. One of the biggest mistakes you can make when fashioning up a layer cake is not allowing enough time for the cake to cool before adding the icing. Even a little remaining warmth will cause that delicious frosting to slide right off, turning your masterpiece into an epic fail in no time. We recommend and hour and 10 minutes cool time, just to be sure. Give our Southern caramel cake recipe a try for your next holiday or special event and you'll be hailed superhero hostess.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Combine sour cream and milk. Set aside.

  • Beat butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add sugar, beating well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until well after each addition.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; add to butter mixture alternately with sour cream mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at medium-low speed until blended after each addition. Stir in vanilla and rum extract. Pour batter into 2 greased and floured 9-inch round cake pans.

  • Bake at 350°F for 30 to 35 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks, and let cool 1 hour or until completely cool.

  • Spread Caramel Frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake.

