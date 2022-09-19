How To Freeze Cookies So You Can Enjoy Them Longer

There's nothing quite as satisfying as snacking on freshly baked cookies. The scent, the texture, and the flavor—all incredible straight out of the oven.

But what if you baked too many cookies, or you're hoping to bake dozens ahead of time so you can have treats on hand whenever a craving strikes?

Once they're baked, most cookies freeze very well. This can be especially if you're trying to prep cookies for Christmas, a bake sale, or a big party. From classic chocolate chip and snickerdoodle to cut-out sugar cookies, here's how to freeze cookies to enjoy later.

What Types of Cookies Can Be Frozen?

Heartier cookies will freeze better than soft, delicate cookies. Drop cookies such as chocolate chip, oatmeal, and snickerdoodles are sturdy enough to freeze and keep on hand.

Cut-out cookies including sugar cookies and gingerbread can also be frozen, along with bars and thumbprints. It's best to avoid freezing softer cookies such as meringues, madeleines, and cookies with frosting.

How To Freeze Drop Cookies

Before preparing your cookies for the freezer, it's important they are fully cooled. Once cool, flash-freeze the cookies first by arranging them on a baking sheet and putting it in the freezer for 30 minutes to one hour.

Once the cookies are frozen, package them in a zip-top plastic bag or an airtight storage container. It's helpful to place a piece of parchment paper or wax paper in between each layer to prevent cookies from sticking.

Before putting the cookies in the freezer, label them with the type of cookie and date.

Photographer: Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

How To Freeze Cut-Out Cookies

Cut-out cookies are best frozen without any icing or decorations. Frosting can lose its texture and flavor in the freezer faster than cookies, so it's best to leave it off. Frosting can be added once the frozen cookies have been thawed.

To freeze cut-out cookies, allow them to fully cool. Layer the cooled cookies in an airtight storage container with pieces of parchment paper or wax paper in between. Place a label on the container with the date and note the type of cookie.

How Long Do Frozen Cookies Last?

The key to freezing cookies properly and making sure they last is to avoid air. Air in the freezer will cause the flavor and texture of the cookies to break down faster. Properly stored in an airtight container or bag, cookies can last in the freezer for up to six months.

How To Thaw Frozen Cookies

Once a craving strikes, or you need a plate of cookies for company, what's the best way to thaw them? Remove the cookies from the freezer, and place them on a plate. Leave them out at room temperature to thaw, about 20 minutes.

To speed up the process, or warm up your cookies, they can be put in the microwave for a few seconds. They can also be reheated in the oven at 325°F for about 5 minutes.

FAQ

More pressing cookie questions below:

Can you freeze no-bake cookies?

No-bake cookies are a quick, satisfying treat that can be made in minutes. But what if you need to make several dozen ahead of time? Most no-bake cookies can be frozen. Once they're formed and set, flash-freeze them on a baking sheet until they're firm. Layer the cookies with parchment paper in an airtight container before putting them in the freezer.

Can you freeze cookie dough?

While freezing fully baked cookies allows you to have them done and ready at a moment's notice, cookie dough also freezes very well. Cookie dough can be formed into balls, discs, or logs before being put in the freezer. No matter the shape, the cookie dough should be wrapped in plastic wrap or stored in an airtight bag or container.