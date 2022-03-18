Zoe Denenberg

Zoe is a professional baker and cook, providing baking tips, tricks, and support for Southern Living's audience. She draws on her own culinary knowledge to translate complicated techniques into easily digestible terms for home cooks.. As a professional baker, Zoe Denenberg has spent the past two years traveling across the country—from Alabama to Hawai'i—working in farm-focused pastry kitchens. She has written about food, travel, and culture for Southern Living since 2019. See more of Zoe's work at on her website and follow her on Instagram.
Want the Best Fruit Salad This Spring? Just Add Salt
Article
You'll be surprised by what a pinch can do.
What's the Difference Between Baking and Broiling?
Article
It's all about the temperature.
What's The Difference Between Chiffon Cake and Sponge Cake?
Article
Though similar, the difference between them is in the leavening.
Gainesville: The Northern Florida City with Its Own Groove
Article
Butterflies, bats, and local brews await in this pocket of northern Florida.
Things To Do In Virginia Beach Beyond the Boardwalk
Article
Find these out-of-the-box attractions where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean.
The Ultimate Way to Use Up Leftover Cake, According to a Baker
Article
Because a half-eaten cake should never go to waste.
Our Best Grilling Recipes for an All-Star Barbecue
Gallery
Focused on developing big flavor rather than achieving perfection, grilling is an art all its own.
The Best Cooking Tips We've Learned from Ina Garten
Article
If it's good enough for the Barefoot Contessa, it's good enough for us.
5 Baking Rules I Learned Working in a Professional Kitchen
Video
These tips will help you bake like the pros.
Why Do Dogs Walk in Circles Before Lying Down?
Video
The answer has a little something to do with evolution.
How to Pull Off The Perfect Molten Lava Cake
Article
Our Valentine's Day grand finale? A perfectly molten lava cake.
Yes, You Can: Homemade Truffles Really Are That Easy
Article
It's never been easier to celebrate.
The Secret to the Shiniest Chocolate Coating? Coconut Oil
Article
Here's the key to a little extra pizazz in all your chocolate-covered desserts.
If You've Never Toasted White Chocolate, You Don't Know What You're Missing
Article
Seriously.
This Baking Trick Makes Cookie Dough Completely Edible
Article
The culprit isn't just the eggs. It's the flour, too.
This One Ingredient Makes Extra-Moist Coffee Cake, Every Time
Article
We bet you have it in your fridge right now.
Your Best Brownies are Missing One Secret Ingredient—Espresso
Video
It's the key to superior richness, depth, and flavor.
Rediscovering Turnip Greens, the South's Humblest Vegetable
Video
Move over, collards—there's a new leafy green in town.
Cookies to Bake Every Month in 2022
Gallery
12 months, 12 batches of cookies. Sound simple? That's because it is.
News Flash—Sugar Is the Natural Tenderizer Your Meat Has Been Missing
Video
It can be tricky to achieve a steak that's charred on the outside and still pink on the inside. That's where sugar comes in.
Make Your Soups and Sauces More Flavorful With This Essential Canned Tomato Tip
Article
Three little words are all you need to know to boost the flavor of your winter soups and sauces.
Warm White Paint Colors to Cozy Up Your Space
Gallery
Bring a little sunshine to your home with these warm white paint colors.
4 Stand Mixer Sins You May be Committing, According to a Professional Baker
Video
There's no need to learn the hard way.
Want Your Flakiest Biscuits Yet? Break Out The Box Grater
Article
It's one of the most valuable biscuit hacks you'll ever get.
Does Resting Your Cookie Dough Make Better Cookies?
Video
We all have opinions where cookies are concerned—but here are the facts.
