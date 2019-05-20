Coca-Cola Cake

While their recipe may be a secret, Coca Cola itself can be used to make the most delicious and moist chocolate cake you've ever had. Yes, we mean that.Velvety in texture and incredibly tender from the oil and buttermilk, the layers are flavored with both cocoa powder and Coca Cola. But to top it off, Coca Cola is reduced to a syrup and beaten into a slightly salty cream cheese frosting that makes the flavor of the entire cake stand out! Simple in appearance and yet outstanding in flavor and texture, this is the kind of cake that makes it really hard to avoid seconds—trust us, we tried. Use a spoon to create elegant swooshes in the frosting and consider telling sweet-toothed guests that this is just your secret chocolate cake recipe. They might not know why they love it, but the Coca Cola flavor ensures that they will!