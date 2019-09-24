Caramel-Frosted Pound Cake

This cake combines the two quintessential Southern cakes—pound cake and caramel cake—into one. The result is a surefire crowd-pleaser. It has all the height and visual appeal of a layer cake (not to mention, a stellar cake-to-frosting ratio), but guests will be surprised to discover that there's actually a moist, succulent pound cake tucked beneath the ribbons of caramel icing. Since the cake is just one layer, it's easy to assemble and decorate, but the result is sure to stun as a party centerpiece.The pound cake is flavored with a hint of almond extract, adding a nutty, savory note to the cake that complements the sweetness of the caramel frosting. It may seem intimidating to make homemade caramel, but this photo-worthy frosting is a great place to start. Spreading the frosting with an offset spatula as instructed in the recipe is the key to getting those signature swoops. This rich pound cake will be a great addition to any dessert spread.

By Southern Living Editors

Ingredients

Pound Cake
Caramel Frosting

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease and flour a 10-inch (16-cup) tube pan with shortening.

  • Beat 3 cups sugar and 1 cup butter at medium speed with an electric mixer 5 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla and almond extract. Add flour alternately with whipping cream, beginning and ending with flour, beating well after each addition. Beat at medium speed 2 minutes. Pour batter into pan.

  • Bake at 325°F for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until a long wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 to 15 minutes; remove from pan to wire rack, and cool completely (about 1 hour).

  • Meanwhile, make the Caramel Frosting: Heat 1/4 cup sugar in an 8- or 10-inch skillet over medium heat until amber colored, about 6 minutes, shaking pan occasionally (do not stir). Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 1/4 cups sugar, butter, and milk in a 3-qt. saucepan to boiling over medium-high heat. Gradually stir in caramelized sugar with a whisk; cook until a candy thermometer registers 232°F. Remove from heat; cool, about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until frosting is smooth and spreadable.

  • Using an offset spatula and working quickly, spread Caramel Frosting over cake (frosting will harden as it cools). Let stand 30 minutes before slicing.

