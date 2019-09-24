Caramel-Frosted Pound Cake
This cake combines the two quintessential Southern cakes—pound cake and caramel cake—into one. The result is a surefire crowd-pleaser. It has all the height and visual appeal of a layer cake (not to mention, a stellar cake-to-frosting ratio), but guests will be surprised to discover that there's actually a moist, succulent pound cake tucked beneath the ribbons of caramel icing. Since the cake is just one layer, it's easy to assemble and decorate, but the result is sure to stun as a party centerpiece.The pound cake is flavored with a hint of almond extract, adding a nutty, savory note to the cake that complements the sweetness of the caramel frosting. It may seem intimidating to make homemade caramel, but this photo-worthy frosting is a great place to start. Spreading the frosting with an offset spatula as instructed in the recipe is the key to getting those signature swoops. This rich pound cake will be a great addition to any dessert spread.