The cake was delicious but I had a few issues with the recipe. I've never made a cake, pound cakes included, without using a rising agent. So, I decided to add it just in case and it turned out well. The cake is very good but the pan must be greased and FLOURED or it WILL stick. I took the recipe at its word and, of course, it stuck. :( The icing recipe is good. It turned out delicious however, it takes much longer than 6 minutes on some stoves, particularly an electric one, to get the sugar caramelized and also to cool it once it's done cooking. Like, more than an hour in my case and I put it in the fridge. So I felt like there were some major differences in the recipe and my experience. Probably should have had some more testing using different types of equipment.