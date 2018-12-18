Chocolate Lasagna

Dessert lasagna is a thing, and once you discover it, your kitchen will never be the same.

By Southern Living Editors

We're sharing our recipe for Chocolate Lasagna, the creative dessert creation that'll have all your guests talking—and asking for your recipe. It's a fun after-dinner treat that's as sweet as it is pretty to plate.

The prep is simple: It's just crumbled chocolate cookies and butter for the crust. For the layers, you'll mix up one spread of cream cheese, sugar, milk, and whipped topping; then you'll make a chocolatey topper made from instant pudding and milk. To finish it all off, you'll add a layer of airy whipped cream and a sprinkling of mini chocolate chips.

This dessert couldn't be more fun to make, or to eat! It's lasagna as you've never had it before. Watch the video to up your after-dinner dessert game and make a sweet treat that your kids—and everyone else, for that matter—are sure to love.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Add 36 chocolate cookies to a large zip-top plastic bag and crush, using a rolling pin or meat mallet, until fine crumbs form.

  • Transfer crumbs to a large bowl. Stir in melted butter. Transfer the mixture to a 9x13 baking dish. Press crumbs into the bottom of pan. Place in refrigerator to chill while working on other layers.

  • Mix the cream cheese with a mixer until light and fluffy. Add granulated sugar and 2 tablespoons milk and mix well. Stir in 1 1/4 cups Cool Whip. Spread mixture over cookie crust.

  • In a bowl, combine chocolate instant pudding with 3 1/4 cups cold milk. Whisk for several minutes until pudding begings to thicken. Spread mixture over previous layer. Allow the dessert to rest for 5 minutes so the pudding can firm up further.

  • Spread the remaining Cool Whip over the top. Sprinkle evenly with mini chocolate chips. Place in freezer for 1 hour or in refrigerator for 4 hours before serving.

