Chocolate Lasagna
Dessert lasagna is a thing, and once you discover it, your kitchen will never be the same.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
We're sharing our recipe for Chocolate Lasagna, the creative dessert creation that'll have all your guests talking—and asking for your recipe. It's a fun after-dinner treat that's as sweet as it is pretty to plate.
The prep is simple: It's just crumbled chocolate cookies and butter for the crust. For the layers, you'll mix up one spread of cream cheese, sugar, milk, and whipped topping; then you'll make a chocolatey topper made from instant pudding and milk. To finish it all off, you'll add a layer of airy whipped cream and a sprinkling of mini chocolate chips.
This dessert couldn't be more fun to make, or to eat! It's lasagna as you've never had it before. Watch the video to up your after-dinner dessert game and make a sweet treat that your kids—and everyone else, for that matter—are sure to love.