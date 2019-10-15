Classic Chocolate Pound Cake

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A cake this good doesn't need a frosting.

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Erin Merhar

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
3 hrs 40 mins
Yield:
Makes 1 (10-in.) cake (serving size: 1 slice)
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

If you have a chocolate lover in your life, you have to make them this chocolate pound cake. The first word that came to our Test Kitchen Professionals' minds when they tried it was "decadent," and you'll see why when you give it a try.

Full of rich chocolate flavor and with a deeply moist texture, this recipe is truly the ultimate chocolate pound cake of all chocolate pound cakes. With just a handful of simple ingredients and 30 minutes of hands-on time, this cake is a great recipe for experienced and novice bakers alike. Since pound cakes feed a crowd and save well, this chocolate pound cake is a great make-ahead dessert recipe for potlucks or holidays.

Our Test Kitchen opted to sprinkle this confection with a generous coat of powdered sugar, but there are several ways to mix up the way you serve this chocolate pound cake. Delicious with a scoop of ice cream, a drizzle of warm chocolate or caramel sauce, or a dollop of whipped cream and fresh sliced strawberries, we love the presentation possibilities that come with this chocolate pound cake.

Pound cakes are a favorite among Southern cooks because they're simple to make and always crowd-pleasing. This chocolate pound cake will be your new go-to when you need a no-fuss dessert recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325˚F. Beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until creamy, 2 to 3 minutes. Gradually add sugar, beating well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together baking soda and buttermilk in small bowl until baking soda is dissolved. Stir together flour and salt in a large bowl; add to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat well on medium speed after each addition. Add melted chocolate, beating well. Beat in vanilla on low speed. Pour batter into a greased (with shortening) and floured 10-inch tube pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 1 hour and 25 minutes. Cool in pan 15 minutes; remove cake from pan, and let cool completely, about 1 1/2 hours.  Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/02/2022