Classic Chocolate Pound Cake
A cake this good doesn't need a frosting.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
If you have a chocolate lover in your life, you have to make them this chocolate pound cake. The first word that came to our Test Kitchen Professionals' minds when they tried it was "decadent," and you'll see why when you give it a try.
Full of rich chocolate flavor and with a deeply moist texture, this recipe is truly the ultimate chocolate pound cake of all chocolate pound cakes. With just a handful of simple ingredients and 30 minutes of hands-on time, this cake is a great recipe for experienced and novice bakers alike. Since pound cakes feed a crowd and save well, this chocolate pound cake is a great make-ahead dessert recipe for potlucks or holidays.
Our Test Kitchen opted to sprinkle this confection with a generous coat of powdered sugar, but there are several ways to mix up the way you serve this chocolate pound cake. Delicious with a scoop of ice cream, a drizzle of warm chocolate or caramel sauce, or a dollop of whipped cream and fresh sliced strawberries, we love the presentation possibilities that come with this chocolate pound cake.
Pound cakes are a favorite among Southern cooks because they're simple to make and always crowd-pleasing. This chocolate pound cake will be your new go-to when you need a no-fuss dessert recipe.