Gooey, buttery, and supremely sweet, the chess pie has been a staple of the Southern dessert table for a couple hundred years. The recipe always calls for butter, sugar, and eggs, but bakers differ when it comes to the thickening agent: Some prefer flour, while others prefer cornmeal, but ours uses both. As for the story behind the name, there are plenty. Some say it's called chess pie because it was kept in pie "chests;" others say that it's the result of a wife responding flippantly to her husband's question about what she was serving: "I don't know, it's ches' pie." Whatever you choose as the thickener or wherever the name came from, there's absolutely no disputing that a chess pie will be a crowd-pleaser every time you serve it. Even better? Our recipe uses premade piecrust, so pulling one together for last-minute celebrations is a breeze.