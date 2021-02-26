This bright Lemon Loaf Cake makes for a refreshing treat any time of day. It's tender and moist with a chewy and delicious crust, and it's reminiscent of the Starbucks lemon cake that many know and love. This lemon loaf cake recipe isn't too sweet thanks to the added salt in the frosting, which enhances the tang of the lemon. Add pudding mix to the batter to give the cake extra moisture and help hold the structure while also keeping the texture fluffy. Look for Jell-O brand instant lemon pudding mix, which is available at most grocery stores (substitute with vanilla if desired for a more subtle flavor). This easy lemon loaf cake is a bit sticky due to its high sugar content, so it's best practice to line your pan with parchment paper so it comes out cleanly. To make this recipe even more enticing, it is an easy loaf to prep in advance as the cake can be stored in the freezer before frosting for up to 3 months.