Lemon-Cheese Layer Cake
A beautiful cake perfect for any celebration.
Recipe Summary
For Hey Y'all host Ivy Odom, it wouldn't be Easter without a certain beloved old-fashioned dessert: Lemon-Cheese Layer Cake. With 8 layers of cake, this "little layer cake" is no small feat. The heirloom Southern cake may take some time to make, but the result sure is worth it. Like all good things, it's a labor of love.
With layers of lemon curd and cake that meld together to create a creamy consistency, this Lemon-Cheese Layer Cake is perfectly balanced. Unlike traditional versions, which are iced with lemon curd, Ivy's version is frosted with buttercream, which balances the tang and makes it more beautiful.
This tall, impressive cake is made with cake flour, which results in a soft, tender crumb. The cake batter uses the egg whites left behind from making the curd. Use good-quality eggs for this recipe: the deeper the color of the yolk, the prettier your curd will be.
You can make the cake layers and curd a day ahead of time. Be sure to chill the curd for at least four hours before spreading it between the cooled cake layers. Chill the stacked cake overnight before making the buttercream the next day.