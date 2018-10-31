Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
Of all the things we love about the holidays—the carols, the lights, the parties—baking cookies just might be our favorite. We can't get enough: the aroma of crackles, gingerbread, Linzer, and shortbread cookies wafting from our oven. When it comes to tried-and-true flavor combos, sweet and tangy is hard to beat. Add dollops of fruity raspberry preserves to lemony cookies, and you'll be raking in rave reviews at every holiday party, potluck, or swap.Buttery, sweet, and moist, they're also simple to make and super fun to decorate. You'll roll cookie dough into balls, then indent them with your thumb (or a spoon!) to create space for a spoonful of delicious filling. These lemon thumbprint cookies deserve to be filling up your Christmas cookie tins and jars all season long, and we'd bet your family and friends would agree. Without a doubt, these cute thumbprints dazzle on the dessert table and on the taste buds.