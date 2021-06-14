Meyer Lemon Cheesecake Bars
These cheesecake bars will definitely be a shining star at the potluck this summer.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
In this recipe for Meyer Lemon Cheesecake Bars, a bright Meyer lemon curd swirled into the top of the cheesecake mixture creates a stunning white-and-yellow marble effect that's sure to wow your guests. Meyer lemons are a cross between regular lemons (the variety is usually called Eureka) and mandarin oranges, which is why they are smaller in size and have a darker orange-yellow color. Flavor-wise, you'll notice the difference right away. Meyer lemons are a bit sweeter and less acidic, with a heady floral aroma and flavor.
The flavor of the unique citrus really shines in these Meyer lemon cheesecake bars, which taste as good as they look. It all starts with a Meyer lemon curd, made from lemon juice, sugar, eggs, and butter. It's important to strain your curd to prevent any clumps of cooked egg from making their way into the final product. A thick graham cracker crust provides the foundation for these cheesecake bars, which support a super-rich, creamy cheesecake filling. These cheesecake bars make a very elegant plated dessert; you'll definitely want to use a fork, otherwise they'll get messy.