Meyer Lemon Cheesecake Bars

These cheesecake bars will definitely be a shining star at the potluck this summer.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
cool:
1 hr 10 mins
bake:
45 mins
chill:
4 hrs
total:
6 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
In this recipe for Meyer Lemon Cheesecake Bars, a bright Meyer lemon curd swirled into the top of the cheesecake mixture creates a stunning white-and-yellow marble effect that's sure to wow your guests. Meyer lemons are a cross between regular lemons (the variety is usually called Eureka) and mandarin oranges, which is why they are smaller in size and have a darker orange-yellow color. Flavor-wise, you'll notice the difference right away. Meyer lemons are a bit sweeter and less acidic, with a heady floral aroma and flavor.

The flavor of the unique citrus really shines in these Meyer lemon cheesecake bars, which taste as good as they look. It all starts with a Meyer lemon curd, made from lemon juice, sugar, eggs, and butter. It's important to strain your curd to prevent any clumps of cooked egg from making their way into the final product. A thick graham cracker crust provides the foundation for these cheesecake bars, which support a super-rich, creamy cheesecake filling. These cheesecake bars make a very elegant plated dessert; you'll definitely want to use a fork, otherwise they'll get messy.

Ingredients

Curd
Crust
Filling

Directions

  • Prepare the Curd: Whisk together lemon juice, granulated sugar, and eggs in a saucepan. Cook over medium-low, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Add butter a few cubes at a time, and cook, whisking constantly, until melted before adding more butter. Continue cooking, whisking constantly, until Curd is smooth and coats the back of a spoon, about 2 minutes. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a heatproof bowl, discarding solids. Stir in zest; chill 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, prepare the Crust: Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on all sides. Stir together crumbs, melted butter, and sugar in a medium bowl until combined. Press on bottom and ½ inch up sides of prepared pan. Bake in oven until Crust begins to brown, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool slightly, about 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F.

  • Meanwhile, prepare the Filling: Beat cream cheese and sugar in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes, scraping down sides as needed. Add sour cream, eggs, and vanilla, beating on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Pour cream cheese mixture over Crust. Using a tablespoon, dollop chilled Curd on top; swirl Curd into mixture using the tip of a knife.

  • Bake at 325°F until Filling is almost set but jiggles slightly in center, 35 to 40 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and cool 1 hour. Refrigerate until well chilled, about 4 hours. Using the parchment paper overhang, lift cheesecake out of pan. Cut into 16 (2¼- x 3¼-inch) bars, and serve.

