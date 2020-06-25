No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

Southerners have a thing for icebox pies. During the hot summer months, it's preferred to avoid turning the oven on and heating up the kitchen. When you need a beautiful dessert that requires little effort and no oven, you can always depend on an icebox pie. This Lemon Icebox Pie is cool, creamy, and best of all, no-bake. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up this bright, refreshing pie that's perfect for summertime. Instead of an old-school graham cracker crust, this no-bake Lemon Icebox Pie calls for a gingersnap crust, which adds tons of flavor. Be sure to firmly press the crust mixture into the pie plate so it will hold when you cut into the pie. Novice bakers, rejoice: This no-bake icebox pie couldn't be easier. "This is super simple and was loved by everyone who tried it," said one Test Kitchen Professional. Another had just four words: "Tangy lemony creamy goodness!" If you love lemon desserts, this no-bake Lemon Icebox Pie should be next on your list of baking projects.

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary test

15 mins
3 hrs 15 mins
Serves 8 (serving size: 1 slice)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Process gingersnaps in a food processor until crumbled, about 30 seconds. Add butter, and pulse until mixture is combined and can hold its shape when pinched, 10 to 15 pulses. Transfer crumb mixture to a 9-inch pie plate; press mixture on bottom and up sides. Transfer to freezer for 1 hour.

  • Beat cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Add condensed milk, and beat on medium speed until combined and creamy, about 1 minute. Add lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla; beat on low speed until fully incorporated, about 1 minute.

  • Stir together gelatin and water in a small bowl; let stand 2 minutes. Add gelatin mixture to cream cheese mixture. Beat on low speed until fully incorporated, about 1 minute.

  • Remove pie crust from freezer, and pour cream cheese mixture into prepared crust. Transfer to refrigerator, and chill until cream cheese mixture is fully set, about 2 hours. Spread top with whipped cream, and, if desired, garnish with gingersnap crumbs, and lemon peel twists.

