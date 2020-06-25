Southerners have a thing for icebox pies. During the hot summer months, it's preferred to avoid turning the oven on and heating up the kitchen. When you need a beautiful dessert that requires little effort and no oven, you can always depend on an icebox pie. This Lemon Icebox Pie is cool, creamy, and best of all, no-bake. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up this bright, refreshing pie that's perfect for summertime. Instead of an old-school graham cracker crust, this no-bake Lemon Icebox Pie calls for a gingersnap crust, which adds tons of flavor. Be sure to firmly press the crust mixture into the pie plate so it will hold when you cut into the pie. Novice bakers, rejoice: This no-bake icebox pie couldn't be easier. "This is super simple and was loved by everyone who tried it," said one Test Kitchen Professional. Another had just four words: "Tangy lemony creamy goodness!" If you love lemon desserts, this no-bake Lemon Icebox Pie should be next on your list of baking projects.