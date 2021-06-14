Lemon-Lime Poke Cake
Garnished with lemon and lime slices, this easy cake screams summer.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
If you're looking to add extra moisture and flavor to your sheet cake, allow us to introduce you to the poke cake. A poke cake is exactly what it sounds like-it uses the handy technique of quite literally poking holes all over the top of a baked cake, creating channels through which filling can seep down into the cake. In this recipe for Lemon-Lime Poke Cake, we use mixture of citrus-spiked sweetened condensed milk and buttermilk to add a double-dose of moisture to standard white cake. This custardy mixture bears resemblance to the filling you'll find in Key lime pie, but with both lemon and lime juices, it channels all of our favorite citrus flavors.
Lemon and lime zest mixed right into the cake batter bring a pop of citrus to the sponge. Buttermilk keeps this cake particularly moist, and thanks to a box of white cake mix, you don't have to fuss around with any preparation for the dry ingredients. This lemon lime cake is quick to prepare and makes use of ingredients you probably already have in your pantry.