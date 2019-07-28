In the dog days of summer, there's no sweet relief like a slice of cool, creamy lemon meringue pie. We love this pie for its silky, sharp, curd-like lemon filling, perfectly complemented by a light, fluffy meringue topping. The lemon filling, thickened with corn starch, is so good on its own, you'll want to lick it right off the spoon (but resist the temptation! It's made with raw egg yolk). You can use a pre-made, grocery-store pie crust or feel free to bake your own. Appropriately named "Mile-High Meringue," be sure to pile a generous amount of the pillowy whipped topping on top of the pie. Use your spatula to create those signature swoops. When baked, the meringue develops a beautiful golden-brown exterior, replicating the visual effect of a baked Alaska or a torched marshmallow. While you can serve this pie straight out of the oven, we prefer giving it some time to chill in the fridge to ensure you get a perfectly cool, refreshing slice.