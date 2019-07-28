Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

A slice of cool, creamy lemon meringue pie is the perfect summer treat.

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
bake:
22 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
In the dog days of summer, there's no sweet relief like a slice of cool, creamy lemon meringue pie. We love this pie for its silky, sharp, curd-like lemon filling, perfectly complemented by a light, fluffy meringue topping. The lemon filling, thickened with corn starch, is so good on its own, you'll want to lick it right off the spoon (but resist the temptation! It's made with raw egg yolk). You can use a pre-made, grocery-store pie crust or feel free to bake your own. Appropriately named "Mile-High Meringue," be sure to pile a generous amount of the pillowy whipped topping on top of the pie. Use your spatula to create those signature swoops. When baked, the meringue develops a beautiful golden-brown exterior, replicating the visual effect of a baked Alaska or a torched marshmallow. While you can serve this pie straight out of the oven, we prefer giving it some time to chill in the fridge to ensure you get a perfectly cool, refreshing slice.

Ingredients

Lemon Filling
Mile-High Meringue
Additional Ingredient

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Whisk together first 3 ingredients in a medium-size heavy non-aluminum saucepan.

  • Whisk together egg yolks and next 2 ingredients in a large bowl; whisk into sugar mixture in pan over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture thickens, about 9 minutes. Bring to a boil, and boil, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in butter and zest until smooth. Spoon into piecrust.

  • Prepare the Meringue: Beat egg whites and cream of tartar at high speed with an electric mixer just until foamy. Gradually add sugar, 1 Tbsp. at a time, beating until stiff peaks form and sugar dissolves (2 to 4 minutes). Add vanilla, beating well. Makes enough for 1 (9-inch) pie.

  • Spread Mile-High Meringue over hot filling, sealing edges.

  • Bake at 325°F for 20 to 22 minutes or until meringue peaks are lightly browned. Let cool completely on a wire rack (about 1 hour). Store in refrigerator.

