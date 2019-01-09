Key Lime Pound Cake

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
A slice of the Keys for your cake stand.

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Yield:
Serves 12
The classic, Southern-favorite pound cake gets an infusion of tropical flavor in this recipe for our best-ever Key Lime Pound Cake. Make it in the heat of summer to cool your sweet tooth. Make it in the chill of winter to inspire a trip to a more tropical clime. Either way, one bite will transport you directly to Key West. Close your eyes, and you'll be enjoying island breezes from a coastal patio, the waves lapping gently nearby. Can one cake do all that? If it's this recipe, it can. Our Key Lime Pound Cake somehow manages to be both substantial and airy—it's a textural dream. It's also infused with the zesty zing of fresh Key limes. That's thanks to both Key lime zest and Key lime juice, a dynamic, flavorful duo that really shines in this recipe. The icing on the cake (literally) is a gorgeously silky and wonderfully tart Key lime glaze. What are you waiting for? This pound cake—and the flavors of the Keys—are calling your name.

Ingredients

Cake
Key Lime Glaze

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Beat butter and shortening at medium speed with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer until creamy. Gradually add sugar, beating at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition.

  • Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt. Add to butter mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed just until blended after each addition. Stir in vanilla, lime zest, and lime juice. Pour batter into a greased and floured 10-inch (12-cup) tube pan.

  • Bake at 325°F for 1 hour and 15 minutes to 1 hour and 20 minutes or until a long wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 to 15 minutes; remove from pan to wire rack.

  • Prepare Key Lime Glaze: Whisk together powdered sugar, fresh Key lime juice, and vanilla until smooth. Use immediately.

  • Brush Key Lime Glaze over top and sides of cake immediately after preparing. Cool completely (about 1 hour).

Source

Based on recipe by Kathleen Blackman, Ponce Inlet, Florida

