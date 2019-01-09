The classic, Southern-favorite pound cake gets an infusion of tropical flavor in this recipe for our best-ever Key Lime Pound Cake. Make it in the heat of summer to cool your sweet tooth. Make it in the chill of winter to inspire a trip to a more tropical clime. Either way, one bite will transport you directly to Key West. Close your eyes, and you'll be enjoying island breezes from a coastal patio, the waves lapping gently nearby. Can one cake do all that? If it's this recipe, it can. Our Key Lime Pound Cake somehow manages to be both substantial and airy—it's a textural dream. It's also infused with the zesty zing of fresh Key limes. That's thanks to both Key lime zest and Key lime juice, a dynamic, flavorful duo that really shines in this recipe. The icing on the cake (literally) is a gorgeously silky and wonderfully tart Key lime glaze. What are you waiting for? This pound cake—and the flavors of the Keys—are calling your name.